News

Airtel minimum prepaid recharge price hiked to Rs 45: All you need to know

Telecom

Earlier, the minimum prepaid recharge value was Rs 23. The new Rs 45 minimum prepaid recharge voucher will offer a validity of 28 days.

  • Published: December 29, 2019 1:50 PM IST
airtel-stock-image-bgr-india-2

The telecom regulator is closing in with the floor pricing in India. It will soon roll out a consultation paper on the matter, which could see another price hike in prepaid and postpaid plans. Now, ahead of that, Airtel has hiked the minimum prepaid recharge value. Here is all you need to know about the new Airtel minimum prepaid recharge plan, validity, grace period and more.

Airtel minimum prepaid recharge plan detailed

Until now, the minimum prepaid recharge plan was priced at Rs 23. However, now, Airtel prepaid users will have to pay a minimum of Rs 45 to keep their connection active. The plan will offer 28 days validity. In case of non-recharge, users will be given 15 days of grace period. Still, if the user fails to make a recharge, services will be incoming and outgoing suspended. TelecomTalk was the first to report about the new tariff plan.

Base tariff plan

The Airtel minimum prepaid recharge will come with base tariff plan. Local and national voice calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. Video calls will be charged at 5 paise per second whereas mobile data will be charged at 50 paise per MB. Moving on, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 per message, and national SMS will be charged at Rs 1.5. All international messages will be charged at Rs 5 per message.

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan revised

The Rs 558 Airtel recharge plan offers you unlimited voice calls to any network within India. You also get 3GB data on a daily basis, and 100 SMS per day. The company has reduced the validity period of this Airtel prepaid plan. The Rs 558 Airtel plan comes with a validity of 56 days instead of 82 days.

Apart from these, this prepaid recharge plan also includes benefits like Wynk Music subscription and Airtel Xstream App Premium membership. This list also includes a free four-week course on Shaw Academy. With this plan, Airtel is also giving Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2019 1:50 PM IST

