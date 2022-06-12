comscore Airtel new 'missed call alert' feature is coming to all users: See how it works
News

Airtel new 'missed call alert' feature is coming to all its users: See how it works

Telecom

This new Airtel feature will come in handy when you are either in a no-network area while traveling

Airtel

New Airtel feature

Airtel has introduced a new feature that is bound to help almost every user of the carrier in India. A new feature called “Missed call alerts” will be available. This new feature, as the name suggests, will let the user know if she/he has missed a call while they were outside the network coverage area. The feature is not new. It has also been in use by Reliance Jio for all its customers. The only benefit that Airtel is providing is that the missed calls can be easily seen via call logs. Also Read - Best Airtel recharge plans for prepaid users: Monthly & Yearly

How to see ‘Missed call Alerts’?

In order to see the missed call alerts, you will have to log in to the Airtel Thanks app. Now, this feature will be useful to see all the call records. However, there doesn’t seem to be a notification system in place as yet. You will have to log in using your Airtel number that you need to keep track of. In the case of Reliance Jio, the users mostly get notifications of missed calls. Also Read - Airtel is offering free 1GB data to select users and today is the last day to claim it

You will be able to find the ‘Curated by you’ tab on the app where the user will be able to see one tab that says “smart missed call alerts”. Also Read - Airtel, Jio to install over 4,779 4G mobile towers in uncovered villages of India

When will this be useful?

This new Airtel feature will come in handy when you are either in a no-network area, while traveling or if your phone gets turned off for some reason. All you’ll need to do is manually check the Airtel Thanks app for any missed calls. It is to be noted that the call log won’t feature all of the calls, it will only show the ones that you missed when your phone is not in-network.

Who will be able to use this feature?

All Airtel prepaid and postpaid users will be able to make use of this new feature. All you need is that the Airtel number you’re using should have a valid voice call plan. For the rest, you just have to download the Airtel Thanks app and access the new ‘missed call alerts’ tab. Some users who don’t see the missed call alerts tab on their phone, might have to update their app to the latest version.

 

Published Date: June 12, 2022 3:34 PM IST
  • Published Date: June 12, 2022 3:34 PM IST

