Airtel new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched: Here are the details
Airtel new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched: Here are the details

Airtel has revised some of its popular prepaid plans that include Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 2798 prepaid packs that bundle free one-year subscription, high-speed daily data, and unlimited calling benefits.

Airtel has revised some of its prepaid plans that now bring free access to Disney+ Hotstar subscription besides high-speed data, and unlimited calling benefits. These revised plans from the leading telco include- Rs 2798 annual plan, Rs 699 plan, and Rs 499 plan. Here are the details- Also Read - Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar to watch T20, IPL 2021 matches livestream online

Airtel prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar free access

Airtel Rs 2798 annual prepaid plan– The revised Airtel prepaid pack comes with a validity period of 365 days and bundles one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and a 30-day Amazon Prime Video mobile-only subscription. Other benefits include- 2GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 free SMS per day. Also Read - Airtel Rs 119 data pack introduced: Check benefits, validity and more

Airtel Rs 699 prepaid planAirtel Rs 699 recharge includes similar benefits as the Rs 2798 pack but comes with a validity period of 56 days. Subscribers will get a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year as well as 2GB of data per day with this plan. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan– This prepaid pack offers 3GB of data per day, 100 free SMS, unlimited calling benefits on any network, in addition to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

How to recharge and claim free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Airtel prepaid subscribers can recharge any of the above-mentioned packs via Airtel Retailers or online through Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe. As for the subscription, it will reflect on the one’s mobile number following the successful transaction and an SMS link will be sent, just click it and log in to the app.

Notably, all Airtel postpaid plans come with one year of free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription starting from Rs 499 and above. Meanwhile, Airtel Xstream Fiber plans with free Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription starts from Rs 999. The Rs 999 Airtel XStream plan offers unlimited internet with up to 200 Mbps speed and unlimited calls as well.

  Published Date: September 17, 2021 11:15 AM IST

