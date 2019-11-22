comscore Airtel postpaid plans: 2 new data add-on packs launched
Airtel now offers 2 data add-on packs for postpaid customers: Check out the details

These new data add-on data plans enter the market to finally provide some options to users. Before the introduction of these plans, there were no add-on data plans available in the market for post-paid users.

  Published: November 22, 2019 8:38 PM IST
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has is offering two new data add-on plans to its postpaid customers. These new data add-on data plans enter the market to finally provide some options to users. Before the introduction of these plans, there were no add-on data plans available in the market for post-paid users. It is surprising to note that even for the broadband offers, the company is only offering one data add-on pack to users. Taking a closer look, this one data add-on pack for broadband users provides unlimited data. Now, let’s focus on these new offers for postpaid users.

Airtel postpaid plan details

According to a report from TelecomTalk, we now know details about the new plans. The first plan is priced at Rs 100 while the second plan is priced at Rs 200. These plans offer up to 35GB additional data on top of what your regular plan offers. The report states that regular postpaid plans offer enough data for most users. Postpaid plans also allow users to carry forward remaining data to the next month in case they don’t use it. However, in case users run out of their allotted data, they can make use of these plans.

These plans come months after the company removed most of its postpaid plans. As noted previously, the company retired most of its prepaid plans as it aimed at more revenue from users. The Rs 100 data add-on pack will offer 15GB and the Rs 200 pack will offer 35GB data.

Airtel also clarified that the benefits for the additional data will be limited to the current bill cycle. This means that they can’t transfer this data forward in the next month. This means that any pending data will expire at the end of the current bill cycle at the end of the month.

