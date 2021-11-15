Airtel has introduced changes to one of its popular plans. The telco will now provide 500MB extra data with the Rs 249 plan. The Airtel plan used to offer 1GB data per day to the user. However, it has now been bumped up to 1.5GB total data. The Rs 249 prepaid plan is now offering 1.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Here, we’ll also compare the Airtel plan with a similarly priced Reliance Jio data pack. Also Read - Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here’s how you can book it via WhatsApp

How to redeem extra 500 MB

The additional data can be redeemed on the Airtel Thanks App and it will be valid till existing pack validity. Airtel is cumulatively offering 42GB of data with this plan. Also Read - India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

Apart from the extra data, there’s no major change in the offerings of the new plan. The user gets a 30 day free trial for Amazon Prime Mobile subscription. However, its only useable once per user. Additionally, the user can get free online courses on Upskill and Shaw Academy, with a validity of 1 year. Subscribers can also get Rs 100 cashback on delivery of FASTag. Also Read - JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Comparison with Reliance Jio Rs 249 plan

Reliance Jio also offers a Rs 249 plan that goes head to head against the Airtel prepaid plan. Jio offers 2GB data per day with the same plan. The validity is the same as Airtel at 28 days. The Reliance Jio plan cumulatively offers 56GB of internet data. Despite Airtel’s extra 500MB, the Reliance Jio plan provides additional 500MB. Both plans offer 100SMS per day. Airtel users can get 2GB data per day benefit with a recharge of Rs 298.

The Jio plan offers access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. Jio has listed this plan under 20% JioMart Maha Cashback. Buyers can further reduce the price of the plan via this new offer.

On paper, the Reliance Jio plan offers more benefits to users. However, the free Amazon Prime video trial for 30 days could be a deciding factor for many users.