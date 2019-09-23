comscore Airtel Rs 599 prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data, insurance worth Rs 4 lakh
Airtel offering 2GB daily data, insurance worth Rs 4 lakh with Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan

The latest Rs 599 prepaid plan from Airtel not only offers unlimited data and voice call benefits, but also insurance worth Rs 4 lakh. The plan ships with 2GB daily data, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls. Read on to know more about it.

Airtel

In partnership with Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Airtel has unveiled a new prepaid recharge plan. The latest Rs 599 prepaid plan from Airtel not only offers unlimited data and voice call benefits, but also insurance worth Rs 4 lakh. The plan ships with 2GB daily data, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls. The Rs 599 Airtel prepaid plan comes with a validity period 84 days.

The insurance cover will continue automatically for three months with every Rs 599 recharge, as per the company. To avail Rs 4 lakh insurance cover, users will first be required to recharge for Rs 599. The customer then needs to enroll for the insurance, which can be done through SMS or the Airtel Thanks App. One can enroll for the same via an authorized Airtel Retail store.

The company has also revealed that the life insurance cover offer will be available to all users aged 18-54 years. The good news is that the life insurance cover requires no extra paperwork or any type of medical examination. Once a user successfully registers for the insurance, the certificate of the same will be delivered digitally on an immediate basis. On request, customers can also get a physical copy of it. Notably, the latest Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan is currently available in only Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. But, the telecom operator has confirmed that the plan will be extended to pan-India in the next few months, TelecomTalk reports.

Manoj Murali, CEO – Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel has empowered millions of customers across Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry with world-class telecom connectivity. We believe our network is a great platform to digitally deliver a range of services and solve the problems of customers. We are delighted to partner with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to roll out this innovative offering. And remove the barriers of price, access and payment inconveniences for the adoption of life insurance in India. We remain committed to building a digitally enabled and financially secure Tamil Nadu.”

