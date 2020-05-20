Airtel offering 50GB data with Rs 251 data voucher: All you need to know

Airtel recently launched a Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan. Now, the telecom operator is back with a new 4G data voucher. The latest Airtel Rs 251 prepaid data pack comes with a total of 50GB data. It is important to note that this data pack doesn’t come with any validity. As there is no daily data cap on the latest Airtel data voucher, customers will be able to use 50GB, as per their choice.

Additionally, the validity of this data pack depends on the current validity of the user’s base plan. Besides, Airtel has also revised its Rs 98 prepaid plan validity. It now comes with a validity period of your current base plan. Earlier, the same Rs 98 Airtel recharge plan used to ship with 28 days of validity. With this plan, the telecom operator offers 12GB of total data. The Rs 251 pack was first spotted by OnlyTech.

Separately, as mentioned above, Airtel recently added a new Rs 2,498 yearly prepaid recharge plan with the same benefit. Customers planning to buy the Rs 2,498 annual prepaid plan will get unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS/day. Apart from this, Airtel is also giving 2GB data per day and some extra benefits. This, of course, includes a free subscription to the company’s Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music.

You also get free ZEE5 Premium subscription, free anti-virus for your device, and free Hellotunes. This annual prepaid plan also brings 28 days worth of free classes from Shaw Academy. Airtel subscribers will also get a Rs 150 cashback on a FASTag transaction. The Rs 2,498 Airtel recharge plan is already live on the official website and recharge it anytime you want.

There is also a Rs 2,398 plan, which offers you 1.5GB data on a daily basis, 100SMS per day, and truly unlimited calls for 365 days. You also get Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, and Free Hellotunes. This plan also includes anti-virus for your phone, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream Premium.