Airtel offering free 4GB data coupons with select plans, after price hike

The coupons have been launched exclusively for Airtel App users, and will not be made available to people recharging from elsewhere.

Airtel has announced that it will be bundling its Rs 479, Rs 549 and Rs 699 prepaid recharge plans along with 4GB data coupons. This comes just after the telecom service operator announced an increase in the tariff rates of its prepaid recharge plans. Apart from the 4GB recharge plans, Airtel has also announced that it will bundle its Rs 350 recharge plan with free 2GB data coupons. Also Read - Airtel uses Nokia equipment to successfully conduct first 5G trial in Eastern India

The coupons have been launched exclusively for Airtel App users, and will not be made available to people recharging from elsewhere. To get the coupons, you will have to recharge your Airtel prepaid number using the app. Inside the app, you can head into the recharge section and tap on All packs, then you can browse all of the available plans. Also Read - Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices

Also Read - Airtel, VI prepaid plans price hike: Few hours left to save up to Rs 500 on recharge pack

Airtel Rs 359 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel under its Rs 359 plan offers customers 2GB of daily high-speed data along with free 2GB of data coupons. Along with this, the plan is bundled with unlimited calls and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 479 prepaid recharge plan

Under its Rs 479 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel offers its customers 1.5GB of daily high-speed data, 4GB data coupons, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling benefit. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel with its Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan offers customers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day. The plan comes bundled with complimentary 4GB data coupons.

Airtel Rs 699 prepaid recharge plan

Under its Rs 699 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel offers customers 3GB of daily data along with free 4GB data coupons. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days and offers customers 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefits.

Apart from the usual benefits, all of the above-mentioned plans offer customers with one-month Amazon Mobile Edition, 3-month Apollo membership, 1 year Shaw Academy online course, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes and Wynk Music app.

  Published Date: November 28, 2021 6:30 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 28, 2021 6:36 PM IST

Best Sellers