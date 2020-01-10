comscore Airtel offers 25GB data with its Rs 249 postpaid plan | BGR India
Airtel offers 25GB data with its Rs 249 postpaid plan; But it has a problem

Airtel is only offering four postpaid plans in India. Beyond this, the company has also introduced a number of circle-specific prepaid plans. Check out more details about circle-specific plans here.

  • Updated: January 10, 2020 2:14 PM IST
Bharti Airtel is continuously tweaking its prepaid and postpaid plans for its subscribers in the Indian market. The company discontinued a number of plans and replaced them with new plans a couple of months back. In addition, Bharti Airtel also offerings several discounts offers to reduce the price during the festive season. As per a new report, the company is only offering four postpaid plans in India. Beyond this, the company has also introduced a number of circle-specific prepaid plans. It is currently offering its Rs 349 and Rs 399 postpaid plans as circle-specific plans.

Bharti Airtel Rs 249 postpaid plan details

According to a report from TelecomTalk, Airtel recently introduced its Rs 199 postpaid plan in the Jammu and Kashmir circle. As per a new change, the company has increased the price of the plan from Rs 199 to Rs 249. However, the plan is still limited to the Jammu and Kashmir telecom circle. In contrast, the company is offering its Rs 349 postpaid plan in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu circles. Moving to the Rs 399 postpaid plan, Bharti Airtel is offering this plan in the rest of the telecom circles.

Inspecting the plan, we get to know that Bharti Airtel is offering unlimited voice calling to any network in India. Airtel is also offering 100 SMS per day along with a 25GB data allowance. However, the problem with the data allowance is that no eligible Airtel user can use it. The government of India shut down internet services in Jammu and Kashmir area in August 2019.

Airtel expands WiFi calling to four more circles; now available in 10 different circles

Airtel expands WiFi calling to four more circles; now available in 10 different circles

As previously noted, the government lifted restrictions on internet services after 150 days. However, internet services are still restricted for regular citizens as the lift is only applicable to government hospitals. This comes two months after the government lifted restrictions on calls, and 10 days after SMS services. The Rs 249 postpaid plan is currently only available in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2020 1:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 10, 2020 2:14 PM IST

