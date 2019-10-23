comscore Airtel tops download speeds; Jio offers best 4G coverage: OpenSignal
Airtel offers fastest download speeds; Reliance Jio provides the best 4G coverage: OpenSignal

Digging deeper, Bharti Airtel offers an average download speed of about 9.6Mbps according to the latest OpenSignal report. It is the latest in the monthly reports that OpenSignal publishes to highlight the mobile network experience in India.

  Published: October 23, 2019 1:25 PM IST
Bharti Airtel has displayed the fastest download speeds and best video experience across all telecom circles in India. On the other hand, Reliance Jio has extended its 4G availability to 97 percent across the country. Digging deeper, Bharti Airtel offers an average download speed of about 9.6Mbps according to the latest OpenSignal report. It is the latest in the monthly reports that OpenSignal publishes to highlight the mobile network experience in India. Bharti Airtel excelled in the download speed experience category by topping Vodafone (7.9Mbps), and Idea (7.6Mbps). Other contestants include Jio (6.7Mbps) and 3G-only BSNL (3.1Mbps).

The download speeds are key for the streaming of online content, especially videos and games said mobile analytics company OpenSignal. Latency is crucial for response time. Jio has won the battle on latency with users on its network. The report highlighted that Jio users experience a response time of 54.2 milliseconds. Airtel closely follows Jio at 57.1 milliseconds in terms of latency. OpenSignal highlighted that latencies have improved over the past six months across all operators. For context, Jio’s latency was 62.5 milliseconds in April 2019 report.

“The lower latency is on a network, the better experience you’ll receive on a host of mobile applications and services.” The report also added that these services include web browsing, VoIP, and real-time multiplayer gaming. Moving to the voice experience, Vodafone topped this segment. Testing voice app experience is a new metric introduced from OpenSignal in the latest report. This metric also captures the quality perceived by users of VoIP mobile apps including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Skype.

Vodafone scored 72.6 that was marginally better than Airtel’s 72. Though this parameter is important from the users’ point of view, for operators, voice calls made through OTT (over-the-top) apps directly compete with their own voice call services. All these metrics paint a clear picture of how the overall Telecom industry is performing in India. It both highlights the areas of potential improvements as well as give companies bragging rights about being the best.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 23, 2019 1:25 PM IST

