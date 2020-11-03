Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year

Telecom operators look for ways to catch your attention to their expensive subscription plans. Airtel and Jio keep coming up with extra freebies to lure customers. After Jio introduced free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar a few months ago, Airtel has now followed suit and is coming up with the same offers for its postpaid and broadband customers as well. Customers of Airtel postpaid and broadband services are now eligible to get a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Airtel के पोस्टपेड और ब्रॉडबेंड यूजर्स को मिल रहा है फ्री Disney+ Hotstar VIP सब्सक्रिप्शन

The new offer is now reflecting on the Airtel website for select postpaid and broadband plans. For Airtel postpaid customers, they have to subscribe to plans costing above Rs 499 in order to avail the benefit. Airtel Xstream broadband customers will have to subscribe to plans costing Rs 999 and higher. The free membership can be availed via the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel Disney+ Hotstar offer: How to avail it

Customers need to purchase the eligible packs in order to qualify for the Disney+ Hotstar offer. Once the customer buys the eligible plan, they need to head over to the Airtel Thanks app and look for the offer under the #airtelThanks section. Customers can then apply the offer by logging onto their Hotstar account.

Do note that customers will only be getting the annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. This plan in itself costs Rs 1,499 and brings access to all the VIP content, English movies as well as TV shows, and all live shows. There's a VIP plan ar Rs 399 per year that comes without access to the English content.

Airtel clearly states that the current offer of the Disney+ Hotstar subscription will not add to an existing annual subscription. Hence, once you activate this, it will disable the previous membership and start over with the bundled offer. Additionally, the offer will be deactivated if the consumer moves to a lower-tier pack or deactivates the account. Hence, the same plan needs to be applied throughout the offer period.

Currently, Jio is offering a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for a year with its JioFiber plans. Customers opting for the plans costing Rs 999 and above will get an annual subscription. Unlike Airtel’s offer, Jio is only offering the VIP subscription with its plans.