comscore Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year: Here’s how to avail it
News

Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year: Here’s how to avail it

Telecom

Airtel is offering a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with select Airtel postpaid plans as well as broadband plans. The offer is available via the Airtel Thanks app.

  • Published: November 3, 2020 11:08 AM IST
Disney Hotstar

Telecom operators look for ways to catch your attention to their expensive subscription plans. Airtel and Jio keep coming up with extra freebies to lure customers. After Jio introduced free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar a few months ago, Airtel has now followed suit and is coming up with the same offers for its postpaid and broadband customers as well. Customers of Airtel postpaid and broadband services are now eligible to get a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Airtel के पोस्टपेड और ब्रॉडबेंड यूजर्स को मिल रहा है फ्री Disney+ Hotstar VIP सब्सक्रिप्शन

The new offer is now reflecting on the Airtel website for select postpaid and broadband plans. For Airtel postpaid customers, they have to subscribe to plans costing above Rs 499 in order to avail the benefit. Airtel Xstream broadband customers will have to subscribe to plans costing Rs 999 and higher. The free membership can be availed via the Airtel Thanks app. Also Read - Vi निकला Airtel और Jio से आगे, बना सबसे तेज मोबाइल डाटा नेटवर्क

Airtel Disney+ Hotstar offer: How to avail it

Customers need to purchase the eligible packs in order to qualify for the Disney+ Hotstar offer. Once the customer buys the eligible plan, they need to head over to the Airtel Thanks app and look for the offer under the #airtelThanks section. Customers can then apply the offer by logging onto their Hotstar account. Also Read - Airtel hikes Xstream Box upgrade offer price for customers

Airtel

Representative Image

Do note that customers will only be getting the annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. This plan in itself costs Rs 1,499 and brings access to all the VIP content, English movies as well as TV shows, and all live shows. There’s a VIP plan ar Rs 399 per year that comes without access to the English content.

Airtel clearly states that the current offer of the Disney+ Hotstar subscription will not add to an existing annual subscription. Hence, once you activate this, it will disable the previous membership and start over with the bundled offer. Additionally, the offer will be deactivated if the consumer moves to a lower-tier pack or deactivates the account. Hence, the same plan needs to be applied throughout the offer period.

Currently, Jio is offering a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for a year with its JioFiber plans. Customers opting for the plans costing Rs 999 and above will get an annual subscription. Unlike Airtel’s offer, Jio is only offering the VIP subscription with its plans.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 3, 2020 11:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with bold new design
Mobiles
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with bold new design
Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India

News

Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

News

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

OnePlus 7T series gets new OxygenOS Beta update with October security patch

News

OnePlus 7T series gets new OxygenOS Beta update with October security patch

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 could be powerful than Apple A14 and Kirin

News

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 could be powerful than Apple A14 and Kirin

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with bold new design

Samsung shows key new features that will arrive with One UI 3.0

Redmi K40 5G spotted on MIIT certification

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 software update

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year

Telecom

Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year
Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer gets costlier for buyers: Check for new price

Smart TVs

Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer gets costlier for buyers: Check for new price
Airtel Xstream broadband plans to now offer Amazon Prime

News

Airtel Xstream broadband plans to now offer Amazon Prime
Vodafone Idea likely to increase prepaid and postpaid prices, here's why

Telecom

Vodafone Idea likely to increase prepaid and postpaid prices, here's why
Airtel announces partnership with VOOT for premium content on Airtel Xstream

Entertainment

Airtel announces partnership with VOOT for premium content on Airtel Xstream

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y20 Review: बजट प्राइस रेंज में परफॉर्मेंस और कैमरा आपको कर सकते हैं इंपेस

Micromax IN Note 1 और Micromax IN 1B स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च से पहले स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुए लीक, जानें खूबियां

Airtel के पोस्टपेड और ब्रॉडबेंड यूजर्स को मिल रहा है फ्री Disney+ Hotstar VIP सब्सक्रिप्शन

Vivo S7e 5G स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आईं स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन

Nokia 10 PureView स्मार्टफोन स्टेनलेस स्टील फ्रेम और Snapdragon 875 SoC के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review

News

Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year
Telecom
Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with bold new design

Mobiles

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with bold new design
Samsung shows key new features that will arrive with One UI 3.0

Mobiles

Samsung shows key new features that will arrive with One UI 3.0
Redmi K40 5G spotted on MIIT certification

Mobiles

Redmi K40 5G spotted on MIIT certification
OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 software update

Mobiles

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 software update

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers