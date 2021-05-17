Last year, we saw popular telcos such as Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and more introducing plans that provided people with benefits to communicate with others better. The same is now being taken ahead this year as Airtel has now introduced new offers that come with added benefits. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best work from home prepaid plans during COVID-19 lockdown

This comes after Reliance Jio recently introduced new packs that provide people with the added benefits. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - Let our firms take part in 5G trials, China tells India

New Airtel pandemic packs: Benefits, validity

The new Airtel Rs 79 and Rs 49 prepaid packs are being offered to over 55 million ‘low-income’ people for free. Also Read - DoT permits telecom service providers to go ahead with 5G trials

The Rs 49 pack provides people with a talk time of Rs 38.52 and 100MB of 4G data. Once the provided data is used up, people will be able to access the internet at 50p/MB. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

The Rs 79 plan provides people with a talk time of Rs 128 and 200MB of data. People can also conduct local and STD calls at 60 paise per minute. This also comes with a validity of 28 days.

Both these packs are listed under the Smart Recharge section and can be accessed via the company’s website and the Airtel Thanks app.

Additionally, the benefits are worth Rs 270 crore for 55 million people in the country and will be available in the coming week.

New Jio plans introduced too

To recall, Jio has also introduced new benefits for people but they are primarily for the JioPhone users. Users will get free 300 minutes for outgoing calls per month, which breaks down to free 10 minutes a day.

There is also another ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ offer. With this, JioPhone users can get access to a recharge plan for free of any value they have opted for. For instance, if users conduct a recharge of Rs 125, they will get an additional recharge of the same value.