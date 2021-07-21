Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development

Bharti Airtel today announced its partnership with Intel for its 5G network development by leveraging vRAN / O-RAN technologies. The company has stated that the partnership will be a part of its 5G roadmap for India, with which it will allow its customers to access technologies like Industry 4.0, cloud gaming and VR/AR as a daily experience. Also Read - How to get free Amazon Prime subscription

Under the partnership, Airtel will deploy Intel's 3rd generation Xeon Scalable processors, FPGAs, eASICs and Ethernet 800 series across its network to lay a solid foundation for rolling out wide-scale 5G, mobile edge computing and network slicing.

Both Intel and Airtel as members of the Open radio access network (O-RAN) Alliance will work closely to develop a range of Make in India 5G solutions. Airtel will take advantage of Intel's FlexRAN to strengthen its 5G foundation.

Intel FlexRAN is a reference architecture with both software and hardware components, which enable software-based radio base stations to run on general-purpose servers located at the network edge.

To recall, Airtel was the first telecom operator in India to conduct 5G tests over a live network and is currently conducting 5G trials across major Indian cities. It also recently announced its partnership with Tata Sons and Tata Consultancy Services to deploy OpenRAN 5G solutions in the country.

“Airtel is delighted to have Intel as a part of its rapidly expanding partner ecosystem for 5G. Intel’s cutting-edge technologies and experience will contribute immensely to Airtel’s mission of serving India with world-class 5G services. We also look forward to working with Intel and home-grown companies to unlock India’s potential as a global 5G hub,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.