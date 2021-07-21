comscore Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development: Details here
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development: Details here
News

Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development: Details here

Telecom

Under the partnership, Airtel will deploy Intel's 3rd generation Xeon Scalable processors, FPGAs, eASICs and Ethernet 800 series across its network.

airtel

Bharti Airtel today announced its partnership with Intel for its 5G network development by leveraging vRAN / O-RAN technologies. The company has stated that the partnership will be a part of its 5G roadmap for India, with which it will allow its customers to access technologies like Industry 4.0, cloud gaming and VR/AR as a daily experience. Also Read - How to get free Amazon Prime subscription

Under the partnership, Airtel will deploy Intel’s 3rd generation Xeon Scalable processors, FPGAs, eASICs and Ethernet 800 series across its network to lay a solid foundation for rolling out wide-scale 5G, mobile edge computing and network slicing. Also Read - Airtel 5G Mumbai trials show download speeds of 1.2Gbps, upload at 850Mbps

Both Intel and Airtel as members of the Open radio access network (O-RAN) Alliance will work closely to develop a range of Make in India 5G solutions. Airtel will take advantage of Intel’s FlexRAN to strengthen its 5G foundation. Also Read - Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

Intel FlexRAN is a reference architecture with both software and hardware components, which enable software-based radio base stations to run on general-purpose servers located at the network edge.

To recall, Airtel was the first telecom operator in India to conduct 5G tests over a live network and is currently conducting 5G trials across major Indian cities. It also recently announced its partnership with Tata Sons and Tata Consultancy Services to deploy OpenRAN 5G solutions in the country.

“Airtel is delighted to have Intel as a part of its rapidly expanding partner ecosystem for 5G. Intel’s cutting-edge technologies and experience will contribute immensely to Airtel’s mission of serving India with world-class 5G services. We also look forward to working with Intel and home-grown companies to unlock India’s potential as a global 5G hub,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2021 7:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme MagDart charger leaks with Apple inspired design

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Indian launch revealed and it coincides with Poco F3 GT

Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, Realme GT Master Edition launched: Details here

Netflix is serious about gaming after all, to focus on mobile users first

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Cool WhatsApp features that should be introduced soon

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners: Prize rides, Mod Shop, vehicles, races, and more

5G on iPhone SE? Fine, as long as Apple upgrades the basics to 2022 spec

iPhone SE 3 launch soon: Release date, design, specs, price, and more details

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Indian launch revealed and it coincides with Poco F3 GT

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Indian launch revealed and it coincides with Poco F3 GT
Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development

Telecom

Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
How to get free Amazon Prime subscription | BGR India

How To

How to get free Amazon Prime subscription | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India प्लेयर्स के पास BGMI के मर्चन्डाइज जीतने का मौका, जानें पूरा तरीका

WhatsApp Tricks: बिना नंबर सेव किए ऐसे भेजें मैसेज, जानें आसान तरीका

Free Fire Persia Top Up Event: इस तरह फ्री में मिलेगा Wooden Horse Loot Box और G18 गन स्कीन

Realme GT Master सीरीज हुई लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेंगे कई दमदार फीचर

Google Chrome के लिए रोल आउट हुए दो नए फीचर, जानें कैसे करेंगे काम

Latest Videos

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know
Realme Pad: Everything you need to know

Features

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know
Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more

Features

Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more
Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

News

Realme MagDart charger leaks with Apple inspired design
Mobiles
Realme MagDart charger leaks with Apple inspired design
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Indian launch revealed and it coincides with Poco F3 GT

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Indian launch revealed and it coincides with Poco F3 GT
Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development

Telecom

Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development
Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, Realme GT Master Edition launched: Details here

Mobiles

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, Realme GT Master Edition launched: Details here
Netflix is serious about gaming after all, to focus on mobile users first

News

Netflix is serious about gaming after all, to focus on mobile users first

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers