Airtel Payments Bank launches 'Fight Corona' section in Airtel Thanks app

This is powered by Airtel Payments Bank and it allows customers can make direct contribution to PM CARES fund through this section in these difficult times.

  Published: April 15, 2020 6:09 PM IST
Bharti Airtel is also making efforts concerning fight against COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic in India. The telecom operator has introduced a dedicated ‘Fight Corona’ section under the banking section of the Airtel Thanks app. This is powered by Airtel Payments Bank and it allows customers can make direct contribution to PM CARES fund through this section in these difficult times. Also Read - Airtel vs Vodafone vs Reliance Jio : 50 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले रिचार्ज प्लान, मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और डाटा

“Through this section, customers can make direct contribution to PM CARES fund using their Airtel Payments Bank account,” noted Airtel in a press statement on Wednesday. Also Read - TRAI questions Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, MTNL for selectively extending prepaid recharges

The telecom operator also notes that the customers can also take Apollo 24/7’s free digital self-risk assessment test. This test comprises of some basic questions to analyze the symptoms. Additionally, customers looking to financially protect themselves can also buy Bharti AXA Group Health Assure Policy covering COVID-19 through this section. Also Read - Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data to new users: What you need to know

The policy comes with a fixed cover offering 100 percent sum insured, if the policy holder is diagnosed positive or gets quarantined in a government hospital or military facility/establishment. The policy offers protection for COVID-19 from day one of the purchase and can be purchased at a price of Rs. 499 (including GST) for fixed sum insured of Rs. 25,000.

In another news, Airtel Digital TV and CuriosityStream recently deepened their content partnership. Airtel Digital TV customers are now getting premium content from CuriosityStream for free in India. Bharti Airtel has launched this channel as an exclusive ‘free to air’ channel with the full catalogue of CuriosityStream’s award-winning factual entertainment films and series on its DTH platform

  Published Date: April 15, 2020 6:09 PM IST

