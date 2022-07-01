comscore Top Airtel postpaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription
News

Airtel Plans: Top postpaid plans with Disney +Hotstar subscription

Telecom

Airtel offer four postpaid plans, worth Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,599 that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Here are all the details...

  • Updated: July 1, 2022 5:06 PM IST
Airtel

Bharti Airtel offers both prepaid and postpaid plans that come with subscription for various OTT services including Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime video. Earlier, we talked about the top Airtel prepaid plans that offer Disney +Hotstar subscription. In today’s article, we’ll walk you through top Airtel postpaid plans that offer Disney +Hotstar subscription. Also Read - Google’s $1 billion investment in Bharti Airtel gets CCI approval

It is worth noting that Airtel offer four postpaid plans, worth Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,599 that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Some of these plans also give you Netflix monthly subscription for free. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans: Free Disney+ Hotstar offered with these data packs

Here are all the details… Also Read - How to start (and stop) call forwarding service on Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio

Airtel Rs 499 postpaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 499 plan offers 75GB of monthly data with rollover up to 200GB. This plan also includes unlimited Local, STD and roaming calls, and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, this plan offers a complimentary one year Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free along with six months of Amazon Prime membership. Apart from this, subscribers can add family connections by making a recharge of Rs 299. These add-on connections will get unlimited calls, 30GB of data, and 100SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan

Airtel Rs 999 plan gives users one regular connection and two add-on family connections. The subscriber with the regular plan will get 100GB of data per month, along with unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. Every add-on connection will get 30GB of data with the plan offer up to 200GB of data rollover capabilities. In terms of OTT services, this plan offers a complimentary one year Disney +Hotstar subscription along with Amazon Prime membership for free. Subscribers will also get Wynk Premium subscription for free.

Airtel Rs 1,199 postpaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 1,199 plan offers one regular plan and two add-on connections for family members. Subscribers with regular connections will get 150GB of monthly data plus while the add-on connections will get 30GB of data each with data rollover capabilities of up to 200GB. This plan also provides unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, a one of year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, six months of Amazon Prime membership, and a  Netflix basic monthly subscription for free. This plan also offers Wynk Premium subscription to the customers.

Airtel Rs 1,599 postpaid plan

Lastly, Airtel’s Rs 1,599 plan provides 250GB of monthly data along with 30GB of additional data for each add-on plan. Subscribers can opt for up to three add-on plans with this plan. This plan also offers up to 200GB of data roll over capabilities. Additionally, this plan offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, a one year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, six months of Amazon Prime membership, Netflix standard monthly subscription, and Wynk Premium subscription for free.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 5:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 1, 2022 5:06 PM IST

