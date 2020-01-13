comscore Airtel prepaid plan: Rs 179 recharge plan offers unlimited calls and more
  Airtel prepaid plan: Rs 179 recharge plan offers unlimited calls, Life Insurance worth Rs 2 Lakh
Airtel prepaid plan: Rs 179 recharge plan offers unlimited calls, Life Insurance worth Rs 2 Lakh

The company has launched a new Rs 179 Airtel prepaid plan, which offers a total of 2GB high-speed data as well as 300 SMSes.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 4:44 PM IST
The latest Airtel prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calls and Life Insurance benefits. The company has launched a new Rs 179 Airtel prepaid plan, which offers a total of 2GB high-speed data as well as 300 SMSes. Apart from these, you also get truly unlimited calls and Bharti Axa Life Insurance worth Rs 2 lakh. As per the company’s website, the latest prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

With the Rs 179 prepaid plan, Airtel is also giving access to the company’s Airtel Xstream app as well as Wynk Music. This recharge plan is basically an extended version of the Rs 149 Airtel prepaid plan as with the new one you also get Life Insurance. The telecom operator has partnered with Bharti Axa for this plan. Comparatively, Airtel’s Rs 279 prepaid plan gives HDFC Life Insurance worth Rs 4 lakh, Dreamdth reports.

These are the best Reliance Jio recharge plans for prepaid users in January 2020

These are the best Reliance Jio recharge plans for prepaid users in January 2020

Comparatively, Reliance Jio is offering a Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan. This Jio plan offers 1.5GB data on daily basis, which means that you are getting a total of 42GB data and Airtel is just giving 2GB of total data. With the Rs 199 Jio plan, customers also get 1000mins, which is for the Jio to Non-Jio network. It is worth noting that the company is offering Jio to Jio calls for free. You also get 100SMSes on a daily basis as well as complimentary access to Jio apps. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling: Compatible phones from Tecno, Vivo, Infinix, Coolpad and Itel

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling: Compatible phones from Tecno, Vivo, Infinix, Coolpad and Itel

Besides, Airtel also offers a recently introduced a Rs 199 postpaid plan in the Jammu and Kashmir circle. As per a new change, the company has increased the price of the plan from Rs 199 to Rs 249. However, the plan is still limited to the Jammu and Kashmir telecom circle. In contrast, the company is offering its Rs 349 postpaid plan in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu circles. Moving to the Rs 399 postpaid plan, Bharti Airtel is offering this plan in the rest of the telecom circles.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 4:44 PM IST

