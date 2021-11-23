comscore Airtel prepaid plans getting expensive from November 26: This is how much extra you have to pay
Airtel prepaid plans getting expensive from November 26: This is how much extra you have to pay

Airtel has announced to increase the prices of all its prepaid plans offered in India by 20-25 percent. With just three days left for the new prices to go up, here’s how much you will need to pay extra for each of the prepaid plans. Take a detailed look here.

All Airtel prepaid plans are getting expensive starting later this week. Beginning November 26, one of the major telecom giants Bharti Airtel has announced to increase the prices of all its prepaid plans offered in India by 20-25 percent.  The price hike is said to help the telecom operator to achieve the average revenue per user (ARPU) mark to Rs 200. Also Read - Airtel prepaid plans price increased by 25 percent: Here’s how much you will need to pay now

With just three days left for the new prices to go up, here’s how much you will need to pay extra for each of the prepaid plans. Take a detailed look here. Also Read - Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack: Comparison with Reliance Jio plan

Airtel plans: Old vs New prices

-Rs 79 plan price increased to Rs 99. You will need to pay Rs 20 extra post November 26. The offerings remain the same. The plan provides Rs 99 worth talktime and 200MB data for a validity of 28 days. Also Read - India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

-Rs 149 plan price increased to Rs 179, which is a hike of Rs 30. The plans offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes, and 2GB data for a validity of 28 days.

-Rs 219 plan price has been increased to Rs 265, which is a hike of Rs 46. The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 1GB data per day for 28 days.

-Rs 249 plan price has been hiked to Rs 299, which is an increase of Rs 50. The plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS, and 1.5GB data per day for 28 days.

-Rs 298 plan has been hiked to Rs 359, which is an increase of Rs 61. The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day for a validity of 28 days.

-Rs 399 plan price has been increased to Rs 479, which is a hike of Rs 80. The prepaid plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 1.5GB data per day for 56 days.

-Rs 449 plan price has increased to Rs 549, which is a hike of Rs 100. The prepaid plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day for 56 days.

-Rs 379 plan increased to Rs 455, which is a hike of Rs 76. The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 6GB data for 84 days.

-Rs 598 plan price has been increased to Rs 719, which is a hike of Rs 121. The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 1.5GB data per day for 84 days.

-Rs 698 plan price has been increased to Rs 839, which is a hike of Rs 141. It offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day for 84 days.

-Rs 1498 plan increased to Rs 1799, which is a hike of Rs 301. It offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 24GB data for 365 days.

-Rs 2498 plan price has been increased to Rs 2999, which is a hike of Rs 501. The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day for 365 days.

In addition, the telecom operator has increased the price of data top-up plans as well.

-Rs 48 plan price increased to Rs 58, which is a hike of Rs 10.

-Rs 98 plan price increased to Rs 118, which is a hike of Rs 20.

-Lastly, Rs 251 plan increased to Rs 301, which brings a hike of Rs 50.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2021 2:53 PM IST

