Airtel prepaid plans price increased by 25 percent: Here’s how much you will need to pay now

Airtel has hiked prices of entry-level tariffed voice plans by 25 percent, while the price of unlimited voice bundles has increased by around 20 percent. Airtel prepaid plans prices have moved much beyond Vodafone-idea and Reliance Jio.

One of the biggest telecom giants in the country, Bharti Airtel has hiked the prices of most of its prepaid plans in India. The telecom operator has increased the prices by up to 25 percent for various prepaid plans including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice plans, and also data top-ups. Also Read - Airtel now offers extra 500MB data with this prepaid pack: Comparison with Reliance Jio plan

The new plans will be applicable starting November 26, 2021. So, users have four more days to recharge their phones with existing plans before the prices hike later this week. Also Read - India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch live streaming free online

Airtel plans prices hike

Airtel has hiked prices of entry-level tariffed voice plans by 25 percent, while the price of unlimited voice bundles has increased by around 20 percent. Airtel prepaid plans prices have now moved much beyond Vodafone-idea and Reliance Jio. The price hike will help the telco to achieve the average revenue per user (ARPU) mark to Rs 200. Also Read - Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

With Airtel increasing the prices of its plans, we can soon expect competitors such as Reliance Jio and Vodafone-idea to also increase their plan prices in the days to come. Following the price hike, Airtel’s base plan now starts from Rs 99, up from Rs 79. The price of the most expensive Rs 2498 plan has now increased to Rs 2999.

Check new prices of all Airtel prepaid plans here:

Rs 79 plan increased to Rs 99: Offers Rs 99 worth talktime and 200MB data for 28 days.

Rs 149 plan increase to Rs 179: Offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data for 28 days.

Rs 219 plan increase to Rs 265: Offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 1GB data per day for 28 days.

Rs 249 plan increase to Rs 299: Offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 1.5GB data per day for 28 days.

Rs 298 plan increase to Rs 359: Offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day for 28 days.

Rs 399 plan increase to Rs 479: Offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 1.5GB data per day for 56 days.

Rs 449 plan increase to Rs 549: Offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day for 56 days.

Rs 379 plan increase to Rs 455: Offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 6GB data for 84 days.

Rs 598 plan increase to Rs 719: Offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 1.5GB data per day for 84 days.

Rs 698 plan increase to Rs 839: Offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day for 84 days.

Rs 1498 plan increase to Rs 1799: Offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 24GB data for 365 days.

Rs 2498 plan increase to Rs 2999: Offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day for 365 days.

Check new prices of all Airtel data top-ups here:

Rs 48 plan increased to Rs 58: Offers 3GB data.

Rs 98 plan increased to Rs 118: Offers 12GB data.

Rs 251 plan increased to Rs 301: Offers 50GB data.

  • Published Date: November 22, 2021 9:59 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 22, 2021 10:20 AM IST

