comscore Airtel Prepaid Plans Prices Increased: Need to Pay up to Rs 500 extra now, check new prices
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices
News

Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices

Telecom

The tariff hike, Airtel believes, will help the telecom operator achieve the average revenue per user (ARPU) mark to Rs 200. Vi stated the same as the reason behind hiking tariff plans by up to Rs 500.

Airtel

Airtel announced to hike the prices of prepaid plans earlier this week. The hiked prices come into effect starting today. In addition, data add-on plans are also getting expensive. Vodafone-idea (Vi) also increases the prices of its tariff plans starting Thursday, November 25. Also Read - Airtel, VI prepaid plans price hike: Few hours left to save up to Rs 500 on recharge pack

The new Airtel prices are already listed on the official website. The telecom operator has hiked prices by up to Rs 500, which is a lot for a price-sensitive market like India. Also Read - Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data

The tariff hike, Airtel believes, will help the telecom operator achieve the average revenue per user (ARPU) mark to Rs 200. Vi stated the same as the reason behind hiking tariff plans by up to Rs 500. Also Read - Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

To cast your vote for other categories click here

Check the list of hiked Airtel plans here

-Rs 79 plan price increased to Rs 99, which makes you pay Rs 20 extra.

-Rs 149 plan price increased to Rs 179, which is a hike of Rs 30.

-Rs 219 plan price has been increased to Rs 265, which is a hike of Rs 46.

-Rs 249 plan price has been hiked to Rs 299, which is an increase of Rs 50.

-Rs 298 plan has been hiked to Rs 359, which is an increase of Rs 61.

-Rs 399 plan price has been increased to Rs 479, which is a hike of Rs 80.

-Rs 449 plan price has increased to Rs 549, which is a hike of Rs 100.

-Rs 379 plan increased to Rs 455, which is a hike of Rs 76.

-Rs 598 plan price has been increased to Rs 719, which is a hike of Rs 121.

-Rs 698 plan price has been increased to Rs 839, which is a hike of Rs 141.

-Rs 1498 plan increased to Rs 1799, which is a hike of Rs 301.

-Rs 2498 plan price has been increased to Rs 2999, which is a hike of Rs 501.

-Rs 48 plan price increased to Rs 58, which is a hike of Rs 10.

-Rs 98 plan price increased to Rs 118, which is a hike of Rs 20.

-Rs 251 plan increased to Rs 301, which brings a hike of Rs 50.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 26, 2021 9:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices
Telecom
Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices
Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

News

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset

News

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset

Top 5 WhatsApp features expected to roll out soon

Photo Gallery

Top 5 WhatsApp features expected to roll out soon

Top 5 WhatsApp features expected to roll out soon

Photo Gallery

Top 5 WhatsApp features expected to roll out soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset

Mozilla Firefox to pull the plug on its Lockwise app

Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices

Telecom

Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices
Airtel, VI prepaid plans price hike: Few hours left to save up to Rs 500 on recharge pack

Telecom

Airtel, VI prepaid plans price hike: Few hours left to save up to Rs 500 on recharge pack
Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

Telecom

Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra
Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data: How to avail, price, plans

Telecom

Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data: How to avail, price, plans
Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

Telecom

Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

हिंदी समाचार

Truecaller में आया बड़ा अपडेट, फ्री में मिलेंगे वीडियो कॉलर आईडी समेत कई धांसू फीचर

MIUI 13 के लिए हो जाइए तैयार, इन Xiaomi स्मार्टफोन को जल्द मिलेगा अपडेट

90Hz AMOLED स्क्रीन और 4500mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च हुई Oppo Reno 7 सीरीज, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

ग्लोबल स्मार्टवॉच मार्केट में भारतीय ब्रांड्स ने कमाया नाम, Q3 2021 में मिली दोगुनी बढ़त

Free Fire में आएगा Money Heist का ट्विस्ट, OB31 का इंडियन सर्वर कैलेंडर हुआ लीक

Latest Videos

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India

News

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India
moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed

News

moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed
JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features

News

JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features
Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices
Telecom
Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices
Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

News

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus
Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more
Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset

News

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset
Mozilla Firefox to pull the plug on its Lockwise app

News

Mozilla Firefox to pull the plug on its Lockwise app

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers