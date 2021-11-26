Airtel announced to hike the prices of prepaid plans earlier this week. The hiked prices come into effect starting today. In addition, data add-on plans are also getting expensive. Vodafone-idea (Vi) also increases the prices of its tariff plans starting Thursday, November 25. Also Read - Airtel, VI prepaid plans price hike: Few hours left to save up to Rs 500 on recharge pack

The new Airtel prices are already listed on the official website. The telecom operator has hiked prices by up to Rs 500, which is a lot for a price-sensitive market like India. Also Read - Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data

The tariff hike, Airtel believes, will help the telecom operator achieve the average revenue per user (ARPU) mark to Rs 200. Vi stated the same as the reason behind hiking tariff plans by up to Rs 500. Also Read - Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

To cast your vote for other categories click here

Check the list of hiked Airtel plans here

-Rs 79 plan price increased to Rs 99, which makes you pay Rs 20 extra.

-Rs 149 plan price increased to Rs 179, which is a hike of Rs 30.

-Rs 219 plan price has been increased to Rs 265, which is a hike of Rs 46.

-Rs 249 plan price has been hiked to Rs 299, which is an increase of Rs 50.

-Rs 298 plan has been hiked to Rs 359, which is an increase of Rs 61.

-Rs 399 plan price has been increased to Rs 479, which is a hike of Rs 80.

-Rs 449 plan price has increased to Rs 549, which is a hike of Rs 100.

-Rs 379 plan increased to Rs 455, which is a hike of Rs 76.

-Rs 598 plan price has been increased to Rs 719, which is a hike of Rs 121.

-Rs 698 plan price has been increased to Rs 839, which is a hike of Rs 141.

-Rs 1498 plan increased to Rs 1799, which is a hike of Rs 301.

-Rs 2498 plan price has been increased to Rs 2999, which is a hike of Rs 501.

-Rs 48 plan price increased to Rs 58, which is a hike of Rs 10.

-Rs 98 plan price increased to Rs 118, which is a hike of Rs 20.

-Rs 251 plan increased to Rs 301, which brings a hike of Rs 50.