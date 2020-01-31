Airtel Rs 45 smart recharge plan gives access to talk time plans

Airtel currently offers you a total of six talk time plans, including Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 100, Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000. But, in order to activate these Airtel prepaid plans, you will be required to buy the company’s Rs 45 plan. Earlier, the minimum prepaid recharge plan was priced at Rs 23. However, now, Airtel prepaid users will have to pay a minimum of Rs 45 to keep their connection active.

In simpler terms, on a monthly basis, users will have to buy the Rs 45 plan to continue using the talk time balance, which exists in their account. The Rs 45 Airtel plan will offer 28 days validity. In case of non-recharge, users will be given 15 days of grace period. Still, if a user fails to make a recharge, services will be incoming and outgoing suspended.

For example, if an Airtel customer has purchased the Rs 5,000 talk time plan, then he/she will still have to recharge the phone with Rs 45 plan. This Rs 45 Airtel plan will give you the access to the plan you have purchased. What you do get with the mentioned Airtel talk time plans is that they come with unlimited validity. This means that users will at least be able to use the balance at any time.

Besides, Airtel has come up with a new offer, which will not only help save on the Set-Top Box, but also on the Google Nest Mini speaker. Do note that those Airtel Xstream Box customers who activate a new connection between January 8 and January 31 are only eligible for this offer. These users will receive a coupon code, using which you will be able to buy the Google Nest Mini speaker for Rs 1,699.

Google is currently selling this smart speaker with a price label of Rs 4,499. This means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 2,800 on the mentioned Google smart speaker. It is important to note that the coupon will be valid until February 29, 2020. Once you activate the Airtel Xstream Box, a coupon will be sent via SMS to your registered mobile number within seven days of activation.