Earlier today, Vodafone Idea hiked its prepaid tariff plan prices. Now, even Airtel has hiked prepaid plan prices by up to 42 percent. The revised pricing will come into effect starting December 3. The revised plans from Airtel sees a price hike between 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day.

The telco also noted that FUP will apply on all unlimited calls made between Airtel to other networks. FUP is 1,000 off-net minutes for all 28 days packs, 3,000 mins for all 84-day packs, and 12,000 mins for 365-day packs. Users will have to pay 6 paise per minute beyond FUP limit.

“Our new mobile plans offer tremendous value to our customers and are backed by a superior network experience on Airtel’s nationwide 4G network. Airtel will continue to make large investments in emerging technologies and digital platforms to deliver world-class experiences to our customers,” Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel in a release.

Additionally, Airtel is also offering a bunch of benefits to its users as a part of Airtel Thanks platform. Users get access to premium content on Airtel Xstream which includes exclusive shows, 10,000 movies, and about 400 live TV channels. Here is all you need to know about the revised plans.

Airtel revised prepaid plans under Rs 100

There are three plans under Rs 100. The basic plan is available for Rs 19 which offers unlimited calling, 100 free SMS and 150MB data. The validity of this plan is 2 days. Then, you have Rs 49 and Rs 79 prepaid plans with 28 days validity. The Rs 49 plan comes with a talk time Rs 38.52, and 100MB data, whereas the Rs 79 plan offers Rs 63.95 talk time with 200MB data.

Airtel revised prepaid plans under Rs 300

You have three plans here, priced at Rs 148, Rs 248 and Rs 298, each offering 28 days validity and unlimited calling (with FUP). The only thing changes is the benefits. The Rs 149 plan offers 300 SMS and 2GB data. The Rs 248 plan offers 100 SMS daily, and 1.5GB daily data, whereas the Rs 298 plan offers 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS daily.

Airtel revised prepaid plans above Rs 300

There are four plans above Rs 300 – all offering unlimited calls with FUP, complimentary Wynk Music subscription, Free Hello Tunes and Anti-Virus mobile protection. The Rs 598 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, and Rs 698 plan offer 2GB daily data. Both plans come with 84 days validity and 100 free SMS daily.

Then you have two plans with unlimited calling and 365 days validity. The first plan is available for Rs 1,498, which offers a total of 24GB data and 3,600 free SMS throughout the validity. The other plan is available for Rs 2,398 which comes with 1.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily.