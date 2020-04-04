Coronavirus: Airtel promotes 15GB postpaid plan for Rs 100

Telecommunications giant Airtel is currently promoting a new postpaid plan for its subscribers in India. The company is sending “targeted add banners” to select postpaid users to share details about the plan. Inspecting the details of the postpaid offer, the company is offering 15GB data for just Rs 100. Airtel also confirmed that this plan is aimed at users working from home due to the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus. The company is calling this offer an “add-on pack” for work from home. This plan ensures that users don’t have to shell out more money in case they exhaust their existing limits. Let’s take a closer look at the plan here.

Airtel 15GB postpaid plan during coronavirus pandemic

According to a report from TelecomTalk, this plan is helpful for users who don’t have a wired broadband connection. For some context, India just has about 19.14 million wired broadband users in the market. It is worth noting that the company has already rolled out work from home plans for its prepaid users. These plans also include standalone add-on data packs along with some new plans. With this new plan, Airtel is currently offering twp add-on data packs for its postpaid users. The first plan comes with 15GB for just Rs 100 and the second plan offers 35GB for Rs 200.

The report also noted that Airtel first launched the Rs 100 plan back in November 2019. However, the company has just started highlighting this plan under the new “Work from home with ease” tagline. Interested Airtel postpaid subscribers can head to the Airtel Thanks app to subscriber to the new plan. One needs to select the plan under the “Manage Services” section in the app.

Such plans will likely make work from home much easier for Airtel subscribers across the country during coronavirus outbreak. Beyond Airtel, a number of telecommunication players have already revealed work from home plans. In fact, Airtel has already introduced such a plan for its existing broadband users.