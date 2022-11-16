Airtel recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check full list

While Reliance Jio has removed all the recharge plans that offered a bundled streaming subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel and Vi (formerly, Vodafone Idea) are still in the race. Prepaid users of either telecom service provider can choose from a range of tariffs to receive a bundled subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. But I am going to talk about Airtel in this article. Airtel, which is the second largest telecom service provider in the country, offers prepaid users a Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with unlimited calls, capped data, and other benefits for specific validity. Also Read - Airtel revises its Rs 265 prepaid plan in India: Check new validity, data

Airtel's prepaid users, however, do not have many options when it comes to a bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription. You have just two plans to choose from. Vi, on the other hand, has more options if you are looking to get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Reliance Jio, sadly, has none. If you have an Airtel prepaid connection, these are the recharge plans that you can consider to get a bundled streaming subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel Rs 499 recharge plan

Under the Rs 499 recharge plan, you get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs 149 a month for three months. Essentially, you get a subscription worth Rs 447 by paying Rs 499. But this is just the streaming benefit. Airtel's Rs 499 plan gives you 2GB per day and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls for 28 days. Over and above, you get 100 SMS per day till the end of your plan's validity. Additional benefits also include a three-month subscription to Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on buying FASTag, free hello tunes, and a subscription to Wynk Music Free.

Airtel Rs 3,599 recharge plan

By paying Rs 3,599, you get a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for a year. This is also the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan for a year worth Rs 499. But this is not the only streaming bundle in this plan. You also get a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition with the plan. Then, the data and voice benefits under this plan include 2.5GB per day and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls for 365 days. You also get 100 SMS per day for the entire validity. The Apollo, FASTag, hello tunes, and Wynk Music benefits remain the same as the ones you get in the Rs 499 plan.