News

Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days to select users

Telecom

Bharti Airtel is intimating users about the free offer via a text message.

  • Published: July 27, 2020 6:07 PM IST
airtel 2

Airtel prepaid users are reportedly getting free 1GB of high-speed data randomly for three days on a trial basis. As noted by OnlyTech forum member DJ Roy (via Gadgets360), Bharti Airtel is intimating users about the free offer via a text message. It is reported that this free data has been give on a recharge of special plan, wherein users are getting more data than promised. Also, it is said to be rolling out to these users randomly with three days of validity only. Also Read - Airtel कस्टमर्स को मात्र 1500 रुपये में मिलेगा Xstream Box, जानें क्या है ऑफर

As per report, this offer is not just limited to one plan. The Airtel prepaid subscribers who recharged with Rs 48 data pack said to have received additional 1GB data, making it a total of 4GB instead of 3GB. The extra data amount is noted to be valid for three days only. Also Read - इन सर्किल्स में भी मिलेंगे Airtel के सस्ते प्लान, 200 रुपये से कम है तीनों की कीमत

Furthermore, another recharge plan of Rs 49, called the Rs 49 Smart Recharge Pack, is also offering similar 1GB free data on a trial basis from Airtel. This pack otherwise offer only 100MB of data along with the talk time of Rs 38.52. Also Read - Work from home: A look at prepaid recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

Meanwhile, Airtel recently launched a Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan and a new 4G data voucher. The latest Airtel Rs 251 prepaid data pack comes with a total of 50GB data. It is important to note that this data pack doesn’t come with any validity. As there is no daily data cap on the latest Airtel data voucher, customers will be able to use 50GB.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Additionally, the validity of this data pack depends on the current validity of the user’s base plan. Besides, Airtel has also revised its Rs 98 prepaid plan validity. It now comes with a validity period of your current base plan. Earlier, the same Rs 98 Airtel recharge plan used to ship with 28 days of validity. With this plan, the telecom operator offers 12GB of total data.

Best Sellers