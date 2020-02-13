Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber plans

Airtel has reportedly started offering unlimited data on long-term subscriptions of fibre plans. As spotted by TelecomTalk, the telco’s Xstream Fiber plans for six-months and 12-months are seen offering unlimited data in select cities. As per report, in Hyderabad, Airtel is providing unlimited data with all the broadband plans, if opted for six-months or one year. But in most of the cities, it still has a FUP limit.

Reportedly, Airtel at present is only offering these benefits on Xstream Fiber plans in just two cities- Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. These Xstream Fiber plans list include Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 plan with unlimited data offer valid for six-months or 12-months. There is no offer on three-months subscription. And in other cities, there is still a monthly FUP limit.

In Chennai, Airtel Xstream Fiber plans are available for up to one-year subscription through Airtel Thanks app and the Airtel self-care portal. But even if Airtel says ‘unlimited data,’ there’s a FUP limit of 3.3TB every month.

Meanwhile, Airtel has come up with a new offer, which will not only help save on the Set-Top Box, but also on the Google Nest Mini speaker. Do note that those Airtel Xstream Box customers who activate a new connection between January 8 and January 31 are only eligible for this offer. These users will receive a coupon code, using which you will be able to buy the Google Nest Mini speaker for Rs 1,699.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Google is currently selling this smart speaker with a price label of Rs 4,499. This means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 2,800 on the mentioned Google smart speaker. It is important to note that the coupon will be valid until February 29, 2020. Once you activate the Airtel Xstream Box, a coupon will be sent via SMS to your registered mobile number within seven days of activation.