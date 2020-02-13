comscore Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber plans
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber broadband plans
News

Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber broadband plans

Telecom

In Hyderabad, Airtel is providing unlimited data with all the broadband plans, if opted for six-months or one year.

  • Published: February 13, 2020 11:40 AM IST
airtel-xstream-fiber-broadband-banner

Airtel has reportedly started offering unlimited data on long-term subscriptions of fibre plans. As spotted by TelecomTalk, the telco’s Xstream Fiber plans for six-months and 12-months are seen offering unlimited data in select cities. As per report, in Hyderabad, Airtel is providing unlimited data with all the broadband plans, if opted for six-months or one year. But in most of the cities, it still has a FUP limit.

Related Stories


Reportedly, Airtel at present is only offering these benefits on Xstream Fiber plans in just two cities- Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. These Xstream Fiber plans list include Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 plan with unlimited data offer valid for six-months or 12-months. There is no offer on three-months subscription. And in other cities, there is still a monthly FUP limit.

Airtel launches Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199 recharge plans: Check details

Also Read

Airtel launches Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199 recharge plans: Check details

In Chennai, Airtel Xstream Fiber plans are available for up to one-year subscription through Airtel Thanks app and the Airtel self-care portal. But even if Airtel says ‘unlimited data,’ there’s a FUP limit of 3.3TB every month.

Meanwhile, Airtel has come up with a new offer, which will not only help save on the Set-Top Box, but also on the Google Nest Mini speaker. Do note that those Airtel Xstream Box customers who activate a new connection between January 8 and January 31 are only eligible for this offer. These users will receive a coupon code, using which you will be able to buy the Google Nest Mini speaker for Rs 1,699.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Google is currently selling this smart speaker with a price label of Rs 4,499. This means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 2,800 on the mentioned Google smart speaker. It is important to note that the coupon will be valid until February 29, 2020. Once you activate the Airtel Xstream Box, a coupon will be sent via SMS to your registered mobile number within seven days of activation.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 11:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG Arcade - Team Deathmatch introduced for 8v8 fights
Gaming
PUBG Arcade - Team Deathmatch introduced for 8v8 fights
Samsung Galaxy S10 gets flat Rs 12,000 discount on Flipkart

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets flat Rs 12,000 discount on Flipkart

Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber plans

Telecom

Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber plans

Ubisoft is bringing back Prince of Persia in the form of a VR escape room

Gaming

Ubisoft is bringing back Prince of Persia in the form of a VR escape room

PUBG: Player gets crushed by two vehicles, but does not die

Gaming

PUBG: Player gets crushed by two vehicles, but does not die

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Realme 6 leak reveals key features and more

Apple iPhone 11 Pro gets first discount in India

Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6

Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber plans

Telecom

Airtel reportedly offering unlimited data on long-term Xstream Fiber plans
Airtel launches Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199 recharge plans

Telecom

Airtel launches Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199 recharge plans
Valentine's Day 2020: Best prepaid data plans for video calling

News

Valentine's Day 2020: Best prepaid data plans for video calling
Tata Sky announces 'Jingalala Appiness Offer' until February 17

Telecom

Tata Sky announces 'Jingalala Appiness Offer' until February 17
Tata Sky stops selling SD set-top-box, offers HD connection at same price

Telecom

Tata Sky stops selling SD set-top-box, offers HD connection at same price

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Deals of the smartphone 13th feb 2020: Realme 5 Pro को सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका, 1500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट ऐसे हासिल करें

Apple iPhone 11 Pro पर मिल रहा है 6 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Amazon app daily quiz February 13, 2020: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 15 हजार रुपये का अमेजन पे (Amazon pay) बैलेंस

WhatsApp के यूजर्स की संख्या बढ़कर 2 अरब हुई, दुनियाभर में 25 प्रतिशत लोग करते यूज

PLAY ने भारत में नॉइस कैंसिलेशन फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया PLAYGO BH-70 हेडफोन

News

Realme 6 leak reveals key features and more
News
Realme 6 leak reveals key features and more
Apple iPhone 11 Pro gets first discount in India

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro gets first discount in India
Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G to offer Snapdragon 865 SoC and support Wi-Fi 6
Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works

News

Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works
WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally

News

WhatsApp crosses 2 billion users globally