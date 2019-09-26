comscore Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days
Airtel had launched the Rs 97 plan in July alongside Rs 129 and Rs 148 prepaid plans. It had come with 2GB data benefit with the validity period of 14 days. The plan also offered unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period.

Bharti Airtel has reduced data benefits for its Rs 97 prepaid recharge plan. The telco had launched the Rs 97 plan in July alongside Rs 129 and Rs 148 prepaid plans. It had come with 2GB data benefit with the validity period of 14 days. The plan also offered unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period.

Now, the Rs 97 prepaid plan has been revised by Airtel. After the revision, Airtel prepaid users recahrging with Rs 97 will only get 500MB data instead of 2GB for 14 days. Other benefits of unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day remain same. The rival operator Reliance Jio also offers similar plan at Rs 98. It comes with 2GB data for a period of 28 days.

The telecom industry is buzzing since Reliance Jio’s grand arrival in 2016, and so far only the consumers have been benefited. Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, Idea and more such players have actively launched unique schemes to keep consumers onboard. Earlier this week, Airtel in partnership with Bharti AXA Life Insurance unveiled a new prepaid recharge plan. The latest Rs 599 prepaid plan from Airtel not only offers unlimited data and voice call benefits, but also insurance worth Rs 4 lakh.

The Airtel Rs 599 plan ships with 2GB daily data, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls. The Rs 599 Airtel prepaid plan comes with a validity period 84 days. The insurance cover will continue automatically for three months with every Rs 599 recharge, as per the company. To avail Rs 4 lakh insurance cover, users will first be required to recharge for Rs 599. The customer then needs to enroll for the insurance, which can be done through SMS or the Airtel Thanks App. One can enroll for the same via an authorized Airtel Retail store.

