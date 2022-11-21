Airtel rolls out Rs 155 prepaid plan in select circles: Check details

Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan in select telecom circles in India. As per reports, the Indian telecom giant has introduced a prepaid plan worth Rs 155 in Haryana and Odisha. This new prepaid plan offers one GB of data along with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMSs. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in Gurugram: Check areas where it will be available

In addition to this, the company has also discontinued the minimum value plan of Rs 99 in these telecom circles, that is, Haryana and Odisha. This plan offered 200MB of data and voice calls at the rate of Rs 2.5 paise per second. With this, the Rs 155 prepaid plan becomes the new entry level prepaid plan in Haryana and Odisha telecom circles marking an increase of roughly 57 percent over the existing prices. Also Read - Airtel is offering mobile, DTH, broadband, and OTT services all in a single monthly plan starting at Rs 699

Reports also suggest that Airtel will make the updated prepaid plan available in all other telecom circles across the country in the coming days. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus service announced in India: Check features, tariffs, availability and more

The move marks the second round of price hike being initiated by the company. Bharti Airtel hiked the prices of prepaid and postpaid plans in India last in November 2021. Shortly after, the company had said that it will go for second round of price hike in the country sometime in 2022.

“I do expect a tariff hike sometime in 2022. I don’t think it’s going to happen in the next 3-4 months because the SIM consolidation and growth needs to come back but I do expect another round of tariff increase,” Bharti Airtel MD and CEO for India and South Asia Gopal Vittal had said while answering analysts’ question following the company’s quarterly earnings call back in February this year. At the time, Vittal had also said that the aim was to get Airtel’s ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) to Rs 2022, preferably in 2022 and to Rs 300 in a few years.

Now, it looks like Airtel has started the second round of tariff hike in India. The company, however, hasn’t commented on the matter yet.

It is worth noting that Airtel is not the only company that had hiked its tariffs last year. The move was initiated by Jio and subsequently followed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Vi, earlier this year, had also confirmed that it would go for second round of tariff hikes in India sometime this year. If this is true, we should soon see a marked hike in telecom tariffs in India.