Airtel Rs 119 data pack introduced: Check benefits, validity and more

Airtel has introduced a new data add-on pack for users in India. The new Rs 119 prepaid plan is meant to provide people with additional data on top of their existing plans so that they don’t have to worry about losing on the data. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

The new add-on pack comes in addition to a number of existing data packs that are available in various price ranges. Here’s a look at the details of the new plan. Also Read - Airtel launches three new Disney+ Hotstar recharge plans, starts at Rs 499 for 28 days

Airtel Rs 119 plan now available for users

The new Rs 119 Airtel plan offers 15GB of 4G data to users. Since it is an add-on pack, it doesn’t come with a validity of its own. This means that it will last until the existing prepaid plan’s validity expires. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data per day

To reiterate, the plan doesn’t offer any calling or SMS benefits. For that, users are required to get hold of any of the unlimited plans that are available.

But, apart from the data, there’s an added benefit. The plan provides users with an Xstream Mobile pack. This allows them access to ErosNow, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax on the Airtel Xstream App for free. This is applicable for 30 days.

For those who don’t know, the plan joins the list of other add-on packs This list includes the Rs 48, Rs 78, Rs 89, Rs 98, Rs 131, Rs 248, and Rs 251 plans. All these plans rely on users’ existing plans’ validity. While the Rs 48, Rs 98 and Rs 251 packs only offer additional data, the other plans bring about extra benefits in the form of access to various entertainment platforms.

In related news, Airtel recently introduced new prepaid plans that come with a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The Rs 499 plan offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100SMS/day, a year’s Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Amazon Prime Video Mobile for 30 days, Wynk Music Free, free Hellotunes, Apollo 24/7 Circle, free online courses for a year, and a cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag recharge. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

The Rs 699 plan provides users with 2GB of data per day. unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day for 56 days. Other benefits remain the same as the Rs 499 plan. The Rs 2,798 plan is similar to the rs 699 plan, except it comes with a validity of 365 days.