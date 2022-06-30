comscore Airtel Rs 1,599 postpaid plan is for heavy internet users: Check details
Airtel Rs 1,599 postpaid plan is for heavy internet users: Check details

The Airtel Rs 1,599 is the operator’s highest-end postpaid plan but the benefits that you get along with it justify the cost.

  • Updated: June 30, 2022 10:03 PM IST
Airtel's most expensive postpaid plan costs Rs 1,599 monthly.

While the majority of mobile subscribers are on prepaid connections, many prefer buying postpaid numbers for more convenience. All leading telecom operators offer postpaid mobile services. Airtel’s postpaid tariffs are on par with those from rival networks, and its most expensive plan brings the ultimate benefit. If you are a heavy internet user, Airtel has a Rs 1,599 plan for postpaid connections. Also Read - Processor vs SoC explained: How your smartphone processor is different from a laptop processor

The Airtel Rs 1,599 is the operator’s highest-end postpaid plan but the benefits that you get along with it justify the cost. You get 250GB of monthly data with the plan along with rollover benefits. In other words, any unused data of a particular billing cycle will be carried forward to the next one. However, there is a caveat. This data cannot exceed 200GB in any cycle. The postpaid user also gets to add up to three people on the same connection. Each add-on connection is eligible for 30GB of data. In addition to unlimited calls, the user gets 100 SMS per day with the plan. Also Read - All two-wheelers in India could be electric by 2026-27: Niti Aayog

Apart from voice and internet benefits, the Rs 1,599 plan brings free subscriptions to streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, among others. It is notable, however, that there are certain conditions that you will need to meet to avail the streaming benefits. There are some additional benefits, such as free Hello tunes, Wynk Premium, handset protection, Apollo Circle subscription, and FASTag. Also Read - Lava Blaze to launch on July 7 with a Unisoc chipset

If you are someone who needs an umbrella connection for all family members, with just ample data benefits, Airtel’s Rs 1,599 is worth considering. This plan rivals the postpaid plan of Rs 1,499 from Reliance Jio. This plan has better benefits in terms of data amount, which is 300GB per month. Of course, there are calling and SMS benefits in this plan. But while everything is on par, this plan does not let you add more connections to the same number.

  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 10:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 30, 2022 10:03 PM IST

Airtel Rs 1,599 postpaid plan is for heavy internet users: Check details

