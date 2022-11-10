comscore Airtel Rs 199 recharge plan launched with data and calling benefits for a full month
Airtel Rs 199 recharge plan launched with data and calling benefits for a full month

Countering Airtel Rs 199 recharge plan is Jio's Rs 199 plan. Reliance Jio offers a total of 34.5GB of data, available through a 1.5GB per day system

Highlights

  • Airtel has launched a new Rs 199 prepaid plan.
  • The prepaid plan offers unlimited calls and capped data.
  • The validity of this plan is 30 days.
Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan that costs Rs 199. While it is similar to other prepaid plans, offering both data and calling benefits, the interesting thing about the Rs 199 plan is that it will be valid for a full month. That means, instead of the validity of 28 or 24 days, you get benefits for 30 days. Airtel’s new plan falls in line with the mandate issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) that there should be tariffs with validity according to a calendar month. Also Read - Airtel crosses 1 million customers on its 5G network in less than 30 days

Telecom Talk has reported that the new Airtel Rs 199 plan offers a total of 3GB of data for the entire month, over and above unlimited local, national, and roaming calls. But this is not exactly a new plan. Airtel used to offer the Rs 199 plan previously, but with different benefits. When Airtel introduced the Rs 199 plan, it offered daily 1GB data for 28 days. It later revised the plan to offer 1.5GB daily data but for a shorter validity of 24 days. Also Read - Airtel is offering mobile, DTH, broadband, and OTT services all in a single monthly plan starting at Rs 699

The Rs 199 recharge plan offers 3GB for 30 days without any daily caps, which means you can use that data all at once if you want. Calls are free for 30 days under this plan, and you also get 300 SMS for the same validity. Airtel is also offering additional benefits, such as free hello tunes and Wynk Music Free. There is also a fine print that you should know about. Also Read - 5G in India: Here is when your Vivo smartphone will get 5G support

Airtel has mentioned on its website that consuming data after you have exhausted the 3GB limit will cost you 50 paise per MB. This is valid for both downloaded and uploaded data. Moreover, sending SMS beyond 300 will be charged at Re 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.50 per STD SMS.

Countering Airtel Rs 199 recharge plan is Jio’s Rs 199 plan. Reliance Jio offers a total of 34.5GB of data, available through a 1.5GB per day system, over and above unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. But while the benefits are more lucrative than what Airtel is offering, the validity of Jio’s Rs 199 plan is very less. Jio’s plan lasts only for 23 days.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2022 2:38 PM IST
