Airtel has revamped its Rs 265 prepaid recharge plan in India. The recharge plan offered 28 days of validity with 1GB of high-speed daily data. This private telecom operator has bumped up the validity and daily data in the new update. The updated plan is now available for select users only.

Airtel updates Rs 265 prepaid plan

After the revision, this Airtel prepaid plan offers 30 days of validity, up from 28 days and 1.5 GB daily high-speed 4G data. It will offer a total of 45GB of data, up from 30GB. After this 45GB data is exhausted, the internet speed will drop to 64Kbps.

In addition to data and validity, the prepaid plan also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. After these 100 daily SMS is exhausted, users will be charged Rs 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS. Users also get access to Airtel Wynk music and Hello Tunes.

As mentioned earlier, this update is currently available for select users only.

For the unversed, Airtel has introduced four new prepaid plans that are priced at Rs 109, Rs 131, Rs 109, and Rs 111. Additionally, Bharti Airtel has confirmed that it is currently working to bring a 5G network connection to India. The telecom has already tested the 5G network in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Hyderabad with up to 3GBps speed. Airtel has announced that it will start the rollout for its users in 2-3 months after the spectrum auction.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is reportedly planning to participate in the 5G spectrum auction scheduled for later this month. According to Business Standard, the Adani Group is interested in entering India’s telecom sector, which currently has three private and four public players. The auction is likely to see the participation of four companies, namely, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), but the fourth one could be Adani Group’s wing.