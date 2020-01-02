comscore Airtel Rs 279, Rs 379 prepaid recharge plans launched | BGR India
Airtel Rs 279, Rs 379 prepaid recharge plans with unlimited calling, up to 84 days validity launched

The Airtel prepaid recharge plans also offer Rs 4 lakh term insurance to its subscribers.

  • Published: January 2, 2020 5:37 PM IST
Telecom operator, Airtel, has announced two new prepaid recharge plans for its subscribers. Priced at Rs 279 and Rs 379, Airtel aims to take on rivals Reliance Jio and Vodafone with its offering. The plans offer unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. Here is all you need to know.

Airtel Rs 279 prepaid plan detailed

First reported by TelecomTalk, The Rs 279 plan comes with 28 days validity, 1.5GB high-speed daily data and 100 free SMS daily. Subscribers also get HDFC Life term life insurance worth Rs 4 lakh, and four-week courses from Shaw Academy. Airtel users will also get access to Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream for premium content. That’s not all, Rs 100 cashback on buying a FASTag is also applicable.

Airtel Rs 379 prepaid plan detailed

While the Rs 279 plan offers daily data, the Rs 379 plan comes with fixed monthly data of 6GB. Users also get a total of 900 local and national messages. The plan is valid for a total of 84 days. Users also get access to Airtel Xstream premium content, and Wynk Music. Rs 100 cashback for customers buying FASTag is also a part of the pack. However, the term life insurance plan is not included in the package. 

Airtel minimum prepaid recharge price hiked

Until now, the minimum prepaid recharge plan was priced at Rs 23. However, now, Airtel prepaid users will have to pay a minimum of Rs 45 to keep their connection active. The plan will offer 28 days validity. In case of non-recharge, users will be given 15 days of grace period. Still, if the user fails to make a recharge, services will be incoming and outgoing suspended.

Airtel minimum prepaid recharge price hiked to Rs 45: All you need to know

Airtel minimum prepaid recharge price hiked to Rs 45: All you need to know

Base tariff plan

The Airtel minimum prepaid recharge will come with base tariff plan. Local and national voice calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. Video calls will be charged at 5 paise per second whereas mobile data will be charged at 50 paise per MB. Moving on, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 per message, and national SMS will be charged at Rs 1.5. All international messages will be charged at Rs 5 per message.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 5:37 PM IST

