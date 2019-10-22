comscore Airtel prepaid plans with 3GB daily data you can opt for
Airtel Rs 349 and Rs 558 prepaid plans with 3GB daily data are ideal for heavy internet users

The Airtel Rs 349 and Rs 558 prepaid plans offers unlimited calling, unlimited music download, Live TV streaming and more. Here is all you need to know.

  Published: October 22, 2019 10:56 AM IST
Telecom operator, Airtel, has a number of prepaid plans to suit different needs of users. There are Airtel prepaid plans with year-long validity, half-yearly validity, the ones with heavy data allowance daily, and more. For those with heavy internet usage on a daily basis, the Rs 349 and Rs 558 prepaid plans could be a good option. Here is all you need to know.

Airtel prepaid plans with 3GB data detailed

Starting with Rs 349 prepaid plan, you get 28 days validity and 3GB daily high-speed 3G/4G data. This means, through the validity, you can download up to 84GB data. Similarly, the Rs 558 prepaid plan also offers 3GB daily data, and validity of 82 days. This means, you can download up to 246GB data.

Both plans come with unlimited local and national calling, and 100 daily (local and national) SMS. Users also get unlimited national roaming with this plan.

Other benefits detailed 

Talking about benefits both plans offer free 4 weeks course on Shaw Academy (validity of 28 days). It gives you an opportunity to learn anything from music to photography. You also get 1-year worth Norton Mobile security to protect your smartphone from security threats. Support for Wynk music is also present, where you can download unlimited songs for free.

The Airtel prepaid plans also come with support for Airtel Xstream premium membership. You get access to ZEE5, HOOQ, over 370 live TV channels and more than 10,000 movies.

Airtel tweaks Rs 65 Smart Prepaid recharge

When Airtel launched the Smart Prepaid recharge plan, it used to offer a talk-time of Rs 65. The plan now comes with Rs 130 talk time. All voice calls will be charged 60 paise per minute. The plan also offers 200MB worth data. The plan will be valid for a period of 28 days after recharge.

