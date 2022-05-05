Airtel has introduced two new prepaid plans in India that offer access to Disney Plus Hotstar subscription. This has come after competitor Reliance Jio announced three prepaid plans priced at Rs 333, Rs 583 and Rs 783. They offer similar benefits like 100 SMS per day, a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and a three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. For the unversed, the live streams of cricket matches of the ongoing IPL 2022 season are available on Disney Plus Hotstar. Also Read - Top BSNL prepaid plans priced under Rs 200 to buy right now

Airtel: New prepaid plans with Disney Plus Hotstar access

Here are the pricing, benefits and validity of the two newly announced Airtel prepaid plans announced in India.

The Rs 399 plan

Airtel’s new Rs 399 plan offers 2.5GB daily data along with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. Buyers will also get free access to three months of Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Additionally, the plan will also offer one month of a free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo and more.

The Rs 839 plan

The newly launched Rs 839 prepaid plan by Airtel offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls just like the cheaper plan. Buyers will also get three months of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Airtel Xstream Mobile pack, Rs 100 FASTag cashback and more. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Airtel Rs 499 Plan

The company already had a prepaid plan that offered free Disney Plus Hostar, priced at Rs 499. It offers a validity of 28 days along with 2GB of data on a daily basis. The user will get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day as well.

The add-on benefits include a Disney+ Hostar subscription for 1 year. 1-month trial of Amazon Prime Video (once per user) and some more benefits from Apollo 24/7, Shaw Academy and Wynk Music.