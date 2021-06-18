Airtel Rs 456 vs Jio Rs 447 prepaid plan: Check validity, data, voice calls, and other benefits

Airtel launches a new prepaid plan worth Rs 456. With this prepaid plan, Airtel aims to take on the likes of Jio’s new Rs 447 plan, introduced last week under Jio Freedom Plans subscription. Under the new plan Airtel users get 50GB data for a validity of 60 days. Take a look at the benefits you get under this new Airtel prepaid plan and how it compares with Jio Rs 447 plan. Also Read - Jio maintains lead in 4G download speed, Vi in upload in May: TRAI

Airtel Rs 456 plan validity, data, other benefits

Airtel Rs 456 plan offers several benefits including free access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music. Users get access to Amazon Prime 30 days free trial. Additionally, the new Airtel prepaid plan offers 50GB of total data, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day.

After the provided data cap is over, users will be charged Rs. 50 paise per megabyte as well as Re 1 for local and Rs 1.5 for every national SMS message. Additionally, this plan offers free hellotunes access to all users. Airtel also offers Rs 100 cashback on FASTag for customers recharging with the Rs 456 prepaid plan.

The launch of the new plan was first reported by folks at PriceBaba. The new plan is listed on the official Airtel website, Airtel Thanks app and also on other third-party apps such as Google Pay and Paytm.

Jio Rs 447 plan validity, data, other benefits

With the launch of the new Rs 456 prepaid plan, Airtel aims to compete with Jio’s Rs 447 plan launched recently. The Jio plan offers ‘no daily limit’, 50GB of data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for a period of 60 days. The new Jio plan also offers access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.