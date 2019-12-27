Airtel offers a number of prepaid recharge plans to suit the different needs of users. In October this year, the telecom operator launched Rs 558 prepaid plan. Airtel has now revised this prepaid plan. The Rs 558 Airtel plan offered users 3GB daily data with a validity period of 82 days. This means that users were able download up to 246GB data. The plan also included unlimited local and national calling benefits, and 100 daily (local and national) SMS.

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan revised

Now, the Rs 558 Airtel recharge plan offers you unlimited voice calls to any network within India. You also get 3GB data on a daily basis, and 100 SMSes per day. The company has reduced the validity period of this Airtel prepaid plan. The Rs 558 Airtel plan comes with a validity of 56 days instead of 82 days.

Apart from these, this prepaid recharge plan also includes benefits like Wynk Music subscription and Airtel Xstream App Premium membership. This list also includes a free four-week course on Shaw Academy. With this plan, Airtel is also giving Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. The revised Rs 558 Airtel plan is available across the country in all the 22 telecom circles, Telecomtalk reports.

Separately, customers using Airtel Payments Bank will also be able to use the NEFT facility at any time of the day. The facility will be available to customers on 24 x 7 including National Holidays. Airtel Payments Bank offers a host of solutions like UPI, IMPS, debit card and wallet to make digital payments and money transfers.

Now while using the banking section of “Airtel Thanks” app or on website, these customers will be required to select ‘Transfer Money’ option followed by ‘transfer to Bank’. A screen to register the beneficiary will appear. Once the beneficiary registration process is completed, the customer can easily transfer the money via NEFT just like IMPS.