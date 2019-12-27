comscore Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data, cashback on FASTag
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and more
News

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and more

Telecom

Airtel offers a number of prepaid recharge plans to suit the different needs of users. In October this year, the telecom operator launched Rs 558 prepaid plan. Airtel has now revised this prepaid pl

  • Published: December 27, 2019 10:21 AM IST
Airtel

Airtel offers a number of prepaid recharge plans to suit the different needs of users. In October this year, the telecom operator launched Rs 558 prepaid plan. Airtel has now revised this prepaid plan. The Rs 558 Airtel plan offered users 3GB daily data with a validity period of 82 days. This means that users were able download up to 246GB data. The plan also included unlimited local and national calling benefits, and 100 daily (local and national) SMS.

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan revised

Now, the Rs 558 Airtel recharge plan offers you unlimited voice calls to any network within India. You also get 3GB data on a daily basis, and 100 SMSes per day. The company has reduced the validity period of this Airtel prepaid plan. The Rs 558 Airtel plan comes with a validity of 56 days instead of 82 days.

Apart from these, this prepaid recharge plan also includes benefits like Wynk Music subscription and Airtel Xstream App Premium membership. This list also includes a free four-week course on Shaw Academy. With this plan, Airtel is also giving Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. The revised Rs 558 Airtel plan is available across the country in all the 22 telecom circles, Telecomtalk reports.

Airtel Wi-Fi calling expanded to Mumbai, Kolkata and more cities: What you need to know

Also Read

Airtel Wi-Fi calling expanded to Mumbai, Kolkata and more cities: What you need to know

Separately, customers using Airtel Payments Bank will also be able to use the NEFT facility at any time of the day. The facility will be available to customers on 24 x 7 including National Holidays. Airtel Payments Bank offers a host of solutions like UPI, IMPS, debit card and wallet to make digital payments and money transfers.

Now while using the banking section of “Airtel Thanks” app or on website, these customers will be required to select ‘Transfer Money’ option followed by ‘transfer to Bank’. A screen to register the beneficiary will appear. Once the beneficiary registration process is completed, the customer can easily transfer the money via NEFT just like IMPS.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 10:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric
News
Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric
Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

News

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

News

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

Most Popular

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap
Airtel Payments Bank also enables 24x7 NEFT transfers for its customers

News

Airtel Payments Bank also enables 24x7 NEFT transfers for its customers
BSNL extends validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan to offers 1,275GB data

Telecom

BSNL extends validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan to offers 1,275GB data
Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer announced

Telecom

Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer announced
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel के 558 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में मिलेगा डेली 3GB डाटा, घटाई वैलिडिटी

Realme Buds Air की अगली फ्लैश सेल 30 दिसंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे होगी, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo S1 Pro भारत में इस कीमत के साथ होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को ट्राई से मिली राहत, टैरिफ पर लानी होगी पारदर्शिता

Huawei P40 Pro में होगी फुल डिस्प्ले स्क्रीन, फ्रंट पैनल लीक से हुआ खुलासा

News

Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric
News
Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric
Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

News

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue
Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know
Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

News

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap