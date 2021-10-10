Airtel Rs 6,000 cashback offer on smartphone: How to avail, free one-time screen replacement, unlimited movies, wynk subscription

Bharti Airtel has come up with a great offer this festive season, offering a cashback of up to Rs 6000 on buying a smartphone. Airtel on Friday announced its ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone program where you can buy a smartphone up to Rs 12,000 and avail of the Airtel cashback offer. The company said that more than 150 smartphones are listed to take advantage of this benefit. Also Read - Airtel conducts India's first rural 5G trial in collaboration with Ericsson

How to avail Airtel cashback benefit

To avail of the Airtel cashback benefit, you need to recharge with an Airtel prepaid pack of Rs 249 or more for 36 consecutive months. The cashback offer will be in two parts – the first installment of Rs 2000 after 18 months and the balance of Rs 4000 after 36 months. You will be able to enjoy data quotas and unlimited calling benefits with every Airtel prepaid recharge. Additionally, you can get Wynk music free, amazon prime video, and Airtel thanks benefits.

Airtel has announced this attractive offer to increase its existing user base. It brings an excellent opportunity for you to switch smartphones. During this period, you can get back the entire amount spent on buying the smartphone while remaining digitally connected. The smartphone brands included are Samsung, Mi, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, Lenovo, Nokia, Lava, Itel, Infinix, Tecno, and Motorola.

“Smartphones are now a basic need, especially in the post-pandemic world, as customers look at access to a range of services digitally. As millions of customers across India aspire for a quality smartphone for a good online experience, our ambition is to make it easier to own the device of their choice. We will continue to bring to market a range of interventions as part of this innovative program and enable customers to get on to the digital highway,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing & Communications

One-time screen replacement

Additionally, you will also get the facility of one-time screen replacement on the smartphone in the Mera Pehla Smartphone program. You get the offer of screen replacement once a year in case of any damage. Once you avail eligible recharge pack, the screen replacement enrolment can be done on Airtel Thanks App within 90 days.