Airtel tweaks its Rs 65 Smart Prepaid recharge; details

Telecommunication giant Bharti Airtel is known to constantly tweak and refresh its recharge offers available in the market. The tweaks include slight changes to the charges and refresh includes newer plans in place of older outdated ones. According to a new report, the company has made changes to its Smart Prepaid recharge plans. Talking about smart recharge plans, they act as rate cutters for specific time-period based on data, talk-time and rate cutters. As per the information, the company has made changes to its Rs 65 Smart Recharge plan.

Airtel Rs 65 smart recharge plan details

According to a report by Telecom Talk, Airtel is increasing the talk-time available with the Rs 65 smart recharge plan. The company initially announced this smart recharge plan last year after removing talk time plans. As per the changes, the plan will come with Rs 130 as the talk-time instead of Rs 65. Though, taking a closer look at the plan details, it is only available in select circles across the country. In addition to the talk time, the plan also offers 200MB worth data along with reduced charges on voice calls. To clarify, all voice calls will be charged 60 paise per minute.

The plan will be valid for a period of 28 days after recharge. According to the report, this tweaked plan will be available in thirteen circles. These include Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Prades, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. The list also includes North East, UP West and Uttarakhand, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, and West Bengal.

Other circles will still offer old benefits with the plan. For context, the old benefits include Rs 55 talk time, 200MB data, and voice calls as 60 paise per minute. This change is likely to ensure that users can opt for this somewhat affordable plan instead of switching services.