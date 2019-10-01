comscore Airtel tweaks its Rs 65 Smart Prepaid recharge; details
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel Rs 65 Smart Prepaid recharge gets extra talk time: Here's what you need to know
News

Airtel Rs 65 Smart Prepaid recharge gets extra talk time: Here's what you need to know

Telecom

According to a new report, the company has made changes to its Smart Prepaid recharge plans. It initially announced this smart recharge plan last year after removing talk time plans.

  • Published: October 1, 2019 2:04 PM IST
Bharti Airtel

Telecommunication giant Bharti Airtel is known to constantly tweak and refresh its recharge offers available in the market. The tweaks include slight changes to the charges and refresh includes newer plans in place of older outdated ones. According to a new report, the company has made changes to its Smart Prepaid recharge plans. Talking about smart recharge plans, they act as rate cutters for specific time-period based on data, talk-time and rate cutters. As per the information, the company has made changes to its Rs 65 Smart Recharge plan.

Airtel Rs 65 smart recharge plan details

According to a report by Telecom Talk, Airtel is increasing the talk-time available with the Rs 65 smart recharge plan. The company initially announced this smart recharge plan last year after removing talk time plans. As per the changes, the plan will come with Rs 130 as the talk-time instead of Rs 65. Though, taking a closer look at the plan details, it is only available in select circles across the country. In addition to the talk time, the plan also offers 200MB worth data along with reduced charges on voice calls. To clarify, all voice calls will be charged 60 paise per minute.

Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days

Also Read

Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days

The plan will be valid for a period of 28 days after recharge. According to the report, this tweaked plan will be available in thirteen circles. These include Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Prades, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. The list also includes North East, UP West and Uttarakhand, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, and West Bengal.

Other circles will still offer old benefits with the plan. For context, the old benefits include Rs 55 talk time, 200MB data, and voice calls as 60 paise per minute. This change is likely to ensure that users can opt for this somewhat affordable plan instead of switching services.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 1, 2019 2:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioPhone available at Rs 699 during Diwali 2019 Offer
News
Reliance JioPhone available at Rs 699 during Diwali 2019 Offer
Airtel tweaks its Rs 65 Smart Prepaid recharge; details

Telecom

Airtel tweaks its Rs 65 Smart Prepaid recharge; details

Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in India: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in India: Check details

LG Tone+ Free wireless earbuds with fast charging unveiled: Check features

News

LG Tone+ Free wireless earbuds with fast charging unveiled: Check features

Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display

News

Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Reliance JioPhone available at Rs 699 during Diwali 2019 Offer

Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in India: Check details

LG Tone+ Free wireless earbuds with fast charging unveiled: Check features

Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 leaked

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel tweaks its Rs 65 Smart Prepaid recharge; details

Telecom

Airtel tweaks its Rs 65 Smart Prepaid recharge; details
BSNL now offers 3GB daily data with Rs 187 and Rs 186 Prepaid STV

News

BSNL now offers 3GB daily data with Rs 187 and Rs 186 Prepaid STV
Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details

News

Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details
Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days

Telecom

Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days
Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days

Telecom

Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Fold भारत में 1,64,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Airtel Digital TV ने लॉन्च किया नया DTH प्लान, 165 रुपये में मिलेंगे ये 45 चैनल्स

Coolpad Cool 5 भारत में 4GB Ram और 64GB स्टोरेज के साथ 7,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile प्लेयर्स अब The Waking Dead सीरीज के करेक्टर बन कर खेल सकेंगे गेम

Flipkart Big Billion Days : Blaupunkt ने भारत में 19,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च की नई 4K Smart TV सीरीज

News

Reliance JioPhone available at Rs 699 during Diwali 2019 Offer
News
Reliance JioPhone available at Rs 699 during Diwali 2019 Offer
Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in India: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in India: Check details
LG Tone+ Free wireless earbuds with fast charging unveiled: Check features

News

LG Tone+ Free wireless earbuds with fast charging unveiled: Check features
Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display

News

Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 leaked

News

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 leaked