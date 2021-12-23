comscore Airtel brings Rs 666 prepaid plan with up to 115GB high-speed for 77 days
News

Airtel takes on Jio, brings new prepaid plan with 1.5GB high-speed daily data, 77 days validity

Telecom

Airtel Rs 666 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily 4G data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and free SMS per day for a validity of 77 days.

Airtel

Airtel added a new Rs 666 prepaid plan to its list recently. The telecom major post revising its prepaid recharge plans in India has silently launched this new plan that bundles high-speed data, voice calling benefits for a validity of 77 days. Also Read - Airtel and Vodafone-idea launch new prepaid plans starting at Rs 155: Check validity, data and calling benefits

Airtel Rs 666 prepaid plan: High-speed data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and more

The new Airtel Rs 666 prepaid mobile recharge plan, first spotted by TelecomTalk is said to offer 1.5GB of high-speed 4G daily data, and unlimited voice calls. In addition, prepaid subscribers will get 100 free SMSs per day. After crossing the high-speed daily data limit, browsing speeds will be capped at 64kbps. As mentioned earlier, the validity for this new prepaid plan is set for 77 days. Also Read - Vodafone-idea (Vi) users can now get special phone numbers delivered at home: Step-by-step guide

To note, Airtel’s Rs 598 prepaid pack offered similar benefits that too for a validity of 84 days. But post tariff hikes, the plan now costs Rs 719. There’s another plan for Rs 549 that bundles 2GB of data per day, 100 daily SMS with a validity period of 56 days. The plan includes Airtel Thanks benefits as well such as a one-month trial to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24/7 Circle for three months, access to Shaw Academy, and cashback on FASTag transactions, along with Wynk Music and free Hello Tunes. Also Read - India may lose billions in economic value if it auctions spectrum in 28 GHz band for 5G: Report

Coming back to the new Airtel plan, the telco’s rival Vi, and Jio has similar plans. Vi Rs 666 prepaid plan offers similar data benefits, SMSs, unlimited voice calling for a validity period of 77 days. The TSP also offers data benefits such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. As for the Jio Rs 666 prepaid pack, it also bundles the same benefits as Airtel, and Vi, however, the plan has a validity of 84 days instead of 77 days, which means Jio’s prepaid pack has an upper hand in terms of long-term validity. The plan includes free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud for Jio subscribers.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2021 9:19 AM IST

