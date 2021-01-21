comscore Airtel Rs 78, Rs 248 add-on packs with Wynk Premium subscription
Airtel Rs 78, Rs 248 add-on packs with Wynk Premium subscription

Airtel has announced new Rs. 78 and Rs. 248 add-on packs in addition to the existing Rs. 48, Rs. 401, Rs. 131, and Rs. 89 packs.

Airtel has introduced two new prepaid plans, the Rs. 78 and the Rs. 248 packs for users in India. The two new plans are essentially add-on data packs that users can get for extra data. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best plans with 2GB data and unlimited calls

The main highlight of both the new add-on plans is that they come with a free Wynk Premium Music subscription so that users can get access to a number of music genres. Also Read - BSNL vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Prepaid plans with 365 days validity, up to 3GB daily data

Airtel Rs 78, Rs 248 add-on packs: Benefits, Validty

The Rs. 78 add-on pack provides users with 5GB of data and has the same validity as any existing Airtel prepaid plan users have availed. Once the 5GB of data is over, users can use the data at 50 paise per MB. It offers a month’s Wynk Premium subscription for free. Also Read - Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan now offers free 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router

As for the Rs. 248 plan, users will get 25GB of data, which will last until the existing prepaid plan’s validity ends. Much like the Rs. 78 pack, this plan will also charge users 50 paise per MB once the total data gets used up. The plan also offers a year’s free Wynk Premium subscription.

For those who don’t know, Wynk Premium allows users to access a wide range of songs of varying genres, as well as, podcasts. With the subscription, users can download the songs for offline usage. The subscription also lets users set Hello Tunes, access live concerts, and more.

Users can also go for Wynk Premium subscription separately as allowed recently by the telecom operator. Interested users can head to the Airtel Thanks app, tap on the Digital Store section, and select the Wynk Premium option to get it. It is priced at Rs. 49 a month and Rs. 399 a year.

Initially spotted by OnlyTech, Both the Rs. 78 and Rs. 248 add-on plans are available via the Airtel Thanks app. To buy them, you need to open the Airtel Thanks app> Select the Recharge option> Scroll down to the Data section where you can find both the plans listed alongside other add-on packs> Select the one you like> make the payment, and you are good to go.

In addition to this, the app consists of the Rs. 48, Rs. 401, Rs. 131, and Rs. 89 add-on packs.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2021 1:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 21, 2021 2:12 PM IST

