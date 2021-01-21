Airtel Rs 78, Rs 248 add-on packs with Wync Premium subscription
Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite launching in India but no date confirmed yet Also Read - Realme X9 Pro, Race Pro to launch in Q1, 2021; specifications leaked Also Read - PUBG getting two new games by 2022, confirms Krafton CEO
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.