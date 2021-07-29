Airtel Rs 79 plan vs JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan compared

Airtel recently revised its budget plan portfolio, discontinuing the Rs 49 entry-level prepaid plan and replacing it with a Rs 79 Smart Recharge. Under the new plan, the company offers customers four times more outgoing minutes along with double data. Here we will be taking a look at how Airtel’s Rs 79 prepaid plan compares to Reliance Jio’s Rs 75 JioPhone plan. Also Read - Airtel Rs 79 vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 79 prepaid plans compared: Data, calls, and other benefits

Airtel Rs 79 prepaid plan vs JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan

Features Airtel Rs 79 prepaid plan Reliance Jio JioPhone Rs 75 plan Price Rs 79 Rs 75 Talktime Rs 64 unlimited Tariff 1 paise/second unlimited Data 200MB 100MB per day + 200MB Validity 28 days 28 days SMS N/A 50 SMS Free Apps N/A Jio Apps Buy One Get One Free N/A 1 additional month free

Airtel Rs 79 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 79 plan, Airtel provides its customers with Rs 64 worth of talk time with a tariff of 1 paisa per second. The company provides users with 200MB of data with a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio JioPhone Rs 75 prepaid plan

The JioPhone Rs 75 plan is only valid for JioPhone users and cannot be availed by other Jio users. The plan currently comes under a buy one get one free pack with a validity of 28 days and an effective validity of 56 days. It offers unlimited calls, 50 free SMSes, 100MB of daily data and an additional 200MB of data. Apart from all of these benefits, this plan also includes complimentary access to Reliance Jio's suite of online apps.