Airtel Rs 79 plan vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 79 plan: Check data, calls, and other benefits

Airtel launches a new Rs 79 prepaid plan for users who are looking for more at an affordable price tag. The new Airtel Rs 79 plan goes against the likes of Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 79 prepaid plan, which has been there for a long time. Also Read - Airtel introduces new Rs 79 prepaid plan in place of Rs 49 pack: Here are the benefits

The new Airtel prepaid plan has been announced to replace the cheapest plan offered by the company, which is worth Rs 49. The telecom operator has announced that the new Airtel Rs 79 will come into effect starting Thursday, July 29. Also Read - Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Business Plans with up to 100GB data announced for corporate users

Let’s now compare the new Airtel Rs 79 prepaid plan and the already existing Vodafone Rs 79 prepaid plan. Take a look. Also Read - Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500: High-speed data, free access to streaming services, and more

Airtel Rs 79 prepaid plan: data, call and other benefits

The new Airtel Rs 79 prepaid plan has replaced the existing Rs 49 plan. The new plan offers up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data. Under the plan, Airtel users get Rs 64 worth talktime, 200MB data benefits for a validity of 28 days. After the talktime amount is over, users will be charged 1p/sec for local as well as STD calls.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 79 prepaid plan: data, call and other benefits

Vodafone-Idea or Vi Rs 79 prepaid plan offers Rs 64 talktime, 200mb data benefits for a validity period of 28 days. After the talktime amount is over, users will be charged 1p/sec for local as well as STD calls. There are no outgoing SMS benefits available.

Starting the release date, July 29, the Airtel Rs 79 prepaid plan will be available on the Airtel official website. To recharge your phone number with the official Airtel website or other online payment platforms including Google Pay, PhonePe, among others.