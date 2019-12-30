comscore Airtel starts offering unlimited data option to all broadband users, but there's a catch
Airtel starts offering unlimited data option to all broadband users, but there's a catch

The new option essentially increases the data limit of the current Airtel Xstream Fibre plan to unlimited data by paying extra amount of Rs 299 over the monthly rental.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 4:34 PM IST
Airtel fiber broadband subscribers can now avail unlimited data option instead of fixed monthly FUP. The company isn’t offering it as a default plan, instead Airtel Xstream Fibre users will have to pay extra to avail the offer over-and-above existing plan. At present, Airtel‘s broadband plans include Rs 799 plan, Rs 999 plan, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999. All these plans come with an FUP limit, except the Rs 3,999 VIP plan, which is already unlimited plan.

The new option essentially increases the data limit of the current Airtel Xstream Fibre plan to unlimited data by paying extra amount of Rs 299 over the monthly rental, first reported by TelecomTalk. As you know already, Airtel Xstream Fibre plan starts at Rs 799 and go up to Rs 3,999. For the starting Rs 799 plan, Airtel offers 150GB data with up to 100 Mbps speed, and unlimited local & STD calls.

Now with the new option, Airtel Xstream Fibre subscribers can optionally pay extra Rs 299 over their base plan (e.g. Rs 799 + Rs 299), and their monthly data allowance will bump up to unlimited. Other plans from the company include Rs 999 plan that offers up to 200Mbps speed, 300GB data, unlimited local and STD calls and subscription to Airtel Xstream, Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5 Premium.

The third plan is priced at Rs 1,499 that offers up to 300Mbps speed, 500GB data, unlimited local and STD calls and Airtel Thanks benefits including free Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 Premium and Airtel Xstream. Lastly, the Rs 3,999 VIP plan is already an unlimited data plan with speeds up to 1Gbps, unlimited local and STD calls and Airtel Thanks benefits including free Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 Premium and Airtel Xstream.

  Published Date: December 30, 2019 4:34 PM IST

