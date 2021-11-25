Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

Airtel announced tariff hike of all its prepaid plans earlier this week. Later, Vodafone-idea followed. Vi’s increased tariff is now live and available across the country. Airtel’s newly hiked prepaid and data add-on plans will be available starting tomorrow. So, today makes for the right time to recharge your phone number and avoid paying the extra increased price for recharge plans. Also Read - Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

Airtel has increased the price of its prepaid plans by up to Rs 500, which is surely a lot for general consumers out there. So, if you are worried about paying that extra bit for data and calls, recharge your Airtel number before the new prices go live tomorrow, November 26. Also Read - Reliance Jio to increase its tariff prices following Airtel and Vodafone-idea?

You can recharge your number even if you have an existing plan running. So, if you have an existing plan running on your number and recharge with a new plan today, the new one will be activated once the existing one gets exhausted. For instance, if your existing plan ends on December 1, the new one will start from the same day and not the day you recharged. So, only one plan will be activated on your mobile number at a time. Also Read - Vodafone-idea hikes prices of prepaid plans by up to Rs 500: Here’s how much you will need to pay for your phone bill

Airtel has hiked tariff prices by Rs 500 with the idea that it will help the telecom operator to achieve the average revenue per user (ARPU) mark to Rs 200.

Airtel new hiked prepaid plans go live tomorrow

Check out the new Airtel tariff prices and how much extra you will need to pay from tomorrow.

-Rs 79 plan price increased to Rs 99. You will need to pay Rs 20 extra.

-Rs 149 plan price increased to Rs 179, which is a hike of Rs 30.

-Rs 219 plan price has been increased to Rs 265, which is a hike of Rs 46.

-Rs 249 plan price has been hiked to Rs 299, which is an increase of Rs 50.

-Rs 298 plan has been hiked to Rs 359, which is an increase of Rs 61.

-Rs 399 plan price has been increased to Rs 479, which is a hike of Rs 80.

-Rs 449 plan price has increased to Rs 549, which is a hike of Rs 100.

-Rs 379 plan increased to Rs 455, which is a hike of Rs 76.

-Rs 598 plan price has been increased to Rs 719, which is a hike of Rs 121.

-Rs 698 plan price has been increased to Rs 839, which is a hike of Rs 141.

-Rs 1498 plan increased to Rs 1799, which is a hike of Rs 301.

-Rs 2498 plan price has been increased to Rs 2999, which is a hike of Rs 501.

-Rs 48 plan price increased to Rs 58, which is a hike of Rs 10.

-Rs 98 plan price increased to Rs 118, which is a hike of Rs 20.

-Rs 251 plan increased to Rs 301, which brings a hike of Rs 50.