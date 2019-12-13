Airtel tops mobile data download, latency tests: Tutela

Mobile data has become extremely cheap over the past couple of years. Sure, data usage is on a rise, but what about download speeds? You have Ookla’s Speedtest and Fast.com from Netflix, to test the speeds. But when it comes with getting all-round data, Tutela is a trusted provider. According to Tutela report, Airtel offers the fastest download speeds and low-latency, followed by Vodafone and Reliance Jio.

Tutela report for November 2019 detailed

Tutela has published the Mobile Experience Report for November 2019. It is based on the data collected from August to October 2019. The report talks about different metrics used to measure the performance and quality of network offered by different telecom operators. The report is divided into three parts – the percentage of 4G network, speed test and latency.

Talking about the percentage of 4G network, Reliance Jio leads with 99.6 percent coverage. This is followed by Airtel having 86.6 percent 4G and 13.4 percent 3G network coverage. Next is Vodafone with 71.5 percent 4G and 28.5 percent 3G coverage. Idea Cellular has 69.7 percent 4G and 30.3 percent 3G coverage. Lastly, we have state run telco, BSNL, with 9.6 percent 4G coverage and 90.4 percent network with 3G coverage.

Airtel speed and latency test vs competition

Lower latency and faster download speeds are always better performance-wise. Airtel fared best with latency of 26.2ms, while Jio was close with 27.6ms. Even Vodafone was close with 27.9ms, while Idea logged 31.6ms. Lastly, BSNL logged poor with 45ms.

Talking about download speeds, Airtel offered an average download speed of 7.1Mbps, and upload speed of 3.3Mbps. This is followed by Vodafone offering 6.3Mbps download and 3.6Mbps upload speed. Idea Cellular, on the other hand, offered 5.5Mbps average download speeds, and 3.2Mbps upload speeds.

Surprisingly, Reliance Jio offered download speeds of 4.9Mbps and upload speeds of 3.1Mbps. And once again, BSNL fared poor with 2.9Mbps average download speeds and 1.7Mbps average upload speeds. But considering it has over 90 percent 3G network, the speeds can be treated as acceptable.