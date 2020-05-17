comscore Airtel adds Rs 2,498 annual prepaid plan to portfolio: Check what it offers
  Airtel unveils Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan with 2GB data per day and more
Airtel unveils Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan with 2GB data per day and more

Customers planning to buy the Rs 2,498 annual prepaid plan will get unlimited calling benefits, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS/day.

  Published: May 17, 2020 9:26 AM IST
Reliance Jio just recently launched a Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan, which comes with 2GB daily data benefit. Now, Airtel has also added a new Rs 2,498 yearly prepaid recharge plan with the same benefit. The telecom operator now offers a total of three annual Airtel prepaid plans, which we will talk about later. Let’s first see what the latest Airtel Rs 2,498 annual plan offers to customers.

Airtel Rs 2,498 annual prepaid plan detailed

Customers planning to buy the Rs 2,498 annual prepaid plan will get unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS/day. Apart from this, Airtel is also giving 2GB data per day and some extra benefits. This, of course, includes a free subscription to the company’s Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. You also get free ZEE5 Premium subscription, free anti-virus for your device, and free Hellotunes.

This annual prepaid plan also brings 28 days worth of free classes from Shaw Academy. Airtel subscribers will also get a Rs 150 cashback on a FASTag transaction. This plan was first spotted by TelecomTalk. The Rs 2,498 Airtel recharge plan is already live on the official website and recharge it anytime you want.

Other Airtel yearly prepaid plan

As mentioned above, Airtel offers two more annual prepaid plans in India. The Rs 2,398 offers you 1.5GB data on a daily basis, 100SMS per day, and truly unlimited calls for 365 days. You also get Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, and
Free Hellotunes. This plan also includes anti-virus for your phone, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream Premium.

There is also Rs 1,498 Airtel annual prepaid plan, which offers a total of 24GB data for one full year. This recharge plan also includes truly unlimited calls and a total of 3600SMS with a validity period of 365 days. Similar to the previous prepaid plan, here too you get Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, anti-virus for your phone, and Wynk Music. Apart from this, there is also free Airtel Xstream Premium subscription and Free Hellotunes.

  Published Date: May 17, 2020 9:26 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

बिना खरीदे घर पर ही कर पाएंगे Vivo V19 स्मार्टफोन की अनबॉक्सिंग

लॉकडाउन के दौरान Netflix और Disney+ Hotstar को पछाड़ नंबर वन बना Zee5

चीन से कारोबार समेट भारत आएगी यह मोबाइल कंपनी, निवेश करेगी 800 करोड़ रुपये

Reliance Jio ने यूजर्स फिर दिया झटका, वर्क फ्रॉम होम प्लान में किया बड़ा बदलाव

Samsung ने लॉन्च किए Galaxy A11 और Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन

