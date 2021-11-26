Airtel uses Nokia equipment to successfully conduct first 5G trial in Eastern India

Bharti Airtel is one of the major Indian telecom service providers. The company is currently in a race with other telecom service providers like Jio and Vi to launch 5G services in the country. Airtel has now announced that it has successfully conducted India’s first 5G trial in the 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia. The test was conducted on the outskirts of Kolkata. The company further added that this is the first 5G trial in Eastern India. Also Read - Airtel increases prepaid, data add-on plans prices starting today: Check the list of new prices

Airtel in partnership with Nokia leveraged the enhanced propagation characteristics of the 700 MHz band to achieve high-speed wireless broadband network coverage of 40 Km between two 3GPP standard 5G sites in real-life conditions. To conduct the test, Airtel used Nokia’s NokiaAirScale radios and standalone (SA) core. Also Read - Airtel, VI prepaid plans price hike: Few hours left to save up to Rs 500 on recharge pack

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allotted Airtel with test spectrum in multiple bands to validate 5G technology and its use cases. Also Read - Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

To recall, Airtel demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a live 4G network. Apart from this, the company also demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.

Airtel under its #5GforBusiness initiative has also partnered with leading global consulting and technology companies to test out 5G based solutions.

“Back in 2012, Airtel launched India’s first 4G service in Kolkata. Today, we are delighted to conduct India’s first 5G demo in the coveted 700 MHz band in the city to showcase the power of this technology standard. We believe that with the right pricing of 5G spectrum in the upcoming auctions, India can unlock the digital dividend and build a truly connected society with broadband for all,” said Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Singh Sekhon.

“5G deployment using 700Mhz spectrum is helping communications service providers across the world to cost-effectively provide mobile broadband in remote areas, where typically it is challenging for them to set up the network infrastructure. Nokia is at the forefront in the development of the global 5G ecosystem, and we look forward to supporting Airtel on its 5G journey,” said Nokia VP and Head of Bharti CT Naresh Asija.