News

Airtel, VI prepaid plans price hike: Few hours left to save up to Rs 500 on recharge pack

Telecom

Airtel, VI prepaid plans price hike by up to Rs 500, Airtel increase in tariffs to come into effect on November 26.

Airtel VI plan price hike

Airtel, VI (Vodafone-Idea) prepaid plans price increase: Leading telcos Airtel, and VI are increasing their tariffs for prepaid plans by up to 25 percent. The tariff hike is said to improve the ARPU (average revenue per user) and help ‘address financial stress faced by the industry.’ Also Read - Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data

While VI price hike in prepaid plans came into effect on Thursday, November 25, Airtel users still have a few hours exit window till November 26. Notably, both the telecom operators have increased their prepaid plans price by up to Rs 500. Here’s the entire list- Also Read - Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

VI prepaid plans price hike: New price, validity, and more

Rs 79 voice plan price increased to Rs 99, validity 28 days Also Read - Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

–Rs 149 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 179, validity 28 days

–Rs 219 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 269, validity 28 days

–Rs 249 plan price increased to Rs 299, validity 28 days

–Rs 299 plan price increased to Rs 359, validity 28 days

–Rs 399 plan price increased to Rs 479, validity 56 days

–Rs 449 plan price increased to Rs 539, validity 56 days

–Rs 379 plan price increased to Rs 459, validity 84 days

–Rs 599 plan price increased to Rs 719, validity 84 days

–Rs 699 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 839, validity 84 days

–Rs 1499 plan price increased to Rs 1799, validity 365 days

–Rs 2399 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 2899, validity 365 days

–Rs 48 data add-on price increased to Rs 58, validity 28 days

–Rs 98 data add-on price increased to Rs 118, validity 28 days

–Rs 251 data plan price increased to Rs 298, validity 28 days

–Rs 351 data plan price increased to Rs 418, validity 56 days

Airtel prepaid plans price hike: New price, validity, and more

-Rs 79 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 99, validity 28 days

-Rs 149 plan price increased to Rs 179, validity 28 days

-Rs 219 plan price increased to Rs 265, validity 28 days

-Rs 249 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 299, validity 28 days

-Rs 298 prepaid plan price hiked to Rs 359, validity 28 days

-Rs 399 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 479, validity 56 days

-Rs 449 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 549, validity 56 days

-Rs 379 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 455, validity 84 days

-Rs 598 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 719, validity 84 days

-Rs 698 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 839, validity 84 days

-Rs 1498 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 1799, validity 365 days

-Rs 2498 prepaid plan price increased to Rs 2999, validity 365 days

-Rs 48 top-up plan price increased to Rs 58

-Rs 98 top-up plan price increased to Rs 118

-Rs 251 top-up plan price increased to Rs 301

As mentioned, Airtel’s price hike in prepaid plans will come into effect on November 26. Although subscribers who recharge it today will be able to save up to Rs 500 on the recharge pack, they will eventually have to buy the plans with the new price in the consecutive month. Notably, Jio hasn’t made any announcement on increasing its tariffs yet.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 7:52 PM IST

Airtel, VI prepaid plans price hike: Few hours left to save up to Rs 500 on recharge pack

News

Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak
News
Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak
Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

News

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price
Oppo ColorOS 12 review

Reviews

Oppo ColorOS 12 review
moto g31 Launching soon India

News

moto g31 Launching soon India
Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077

Gaming

Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077

