Airtel and Vodafone-idea launch new prepaid plans starting at Rs 155: Check validity, data and calling benefits

Airtel and Vodafone-idea have introduced new prepaid plans in India. While Bharti Airtel has launched one prepaid plan, Vi introduced four new plans for the prepaid users starting at Rs 155 and going up to Rs 699.

Airtel price Hike

Image Credit: Airtel

Airtel and Vodafone-idea have introduced new prepaid plans in India. While Bharti Airtel has launched one prepaid plan, Vi introduced four new plans for the prepaid users starting at Rs 155 and going up to Rs 699. Also Read - Vodafone-idea (Vi) users can now get special phone numbers delivered at home: Step-by-step guide

New Airtel prepaid plan: Check details

The new Airtel Rs 666 plan offers 1.5GB of data per day and unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 77 days. On the other hand, Vi also introduced a prepaid plan worth Rs 666. This plan in comparison offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 77 days. Also Read - India may lose billions in economic value if it auctions spectrum in 28 GHz band for 5G: Report

New Vodafone-idea plans: Check details

Three other Vodafone-idea prepaid plans consist of – Rs 155, Rs 239, and Rs 699. Also Read - Best deals on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in India

Vi Rs 155 plan: The prepaid plan brings 1GB of total data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS for a validity of 24 days.

vodafone idea, vi, vi customers can recharge through VIC, Vi users can make payments on WhatsApp

Vi Rs 239 plan: The Vi prepaid plan offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 24 days.

Vi Rs 699 plan: The Vi prepaid plan offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 56 days. The plan also brings features such as Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, Data Delights offer, and free access to Vi Movies and TV.

The three major telecom operators Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi recently hiked the prices of their prepaid plans and also data add-on plans by 20 to 25 percent. All these hiked plans are now available for consumers.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 8:51 PM IST

